Grammys Take Back Nominations For Taylor Swift And St. Vincent

It looks like Taylor Swift won’t be competing against herself for Album of the Year at next year’s Grammy Awards. The recording academy has decided that both she and St. Vincent were incorrectly given nods as collaborators on Olivia Rodrigo’s album Sour.

Producer Jack Antonoff also had his name removed from the award nomination. The Recording Academy initially recognized Rodrigo’s collaborators as co-writers. As of today, however, their contributions are considered merely as interpolation.

After her debut album became a massive success, Rodrigo admitted that she was heavily influenced by Swift’s track “Cruel Summer,” which was written by the trio. The singer used certain elements of that song on her own track “Deja Vu,” and later gave Swift, Antonoff, and St. Vincent writing credit.

Swift and Anotonoff are both still nominated in the same category for Evermore.

This surprising news comes the same week that Drake refused his own Grammy nominations.