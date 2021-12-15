Andrew Bird And Iron & Wine Team Up For “Outside Problems” Tour

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine are going on tour together! The folk musicians announced the Outside Problems tour, which will see them hit the road for mostly outdoor venues in 2022. The tour will be a reunion of sorts for the pair, who had previously scheduled shows together with Calexico in 2020 before the pandemic hit.

In a statement announcing the tour, Bird wrote, “It will have been more than two years of being grounded when we finally embark on the Outside Problems summer tour. I only wish it could happen sooner. I’m not sure why it took so long for me to meet Sam Beam. His music I have known and admired for many years now. What a lovely guy. The kind of guy that would help you move. See you on the outside.”

Beam, aka Iron & Wine, added, “Really looking forward to sharing the night with Andrew Bird for the Outside Problems Tour—our relationship started outside in Yosemite and bringing that into 2022 is exciting.”

Are you excited for these folk powerhouses to team up on tour together?