The Weeknd Dropping New Album On Friday

Happy new year! So far, 2022 is already proving exciting as The Weeknd has announced his new album, Dawn FM, will be released on Friday. The artist teased the LP over the weekend on his social media with an image of a text message that read, “just drop the whole thing.”

Dawn FM will be the follow-up to The Weeknd’s 2020 masterpiece After Hours. With so little time between albums, expectations will be high. Especially after all the teases throughout 2021 that showed the artist was keeping himself very busy.

Aside from working on his new album, The Weeknd also collaborated with an enviable list of other artists. He took time from the stage to jump to the small screen, too, filming Idol for HBO, a new series set to debut later this year.