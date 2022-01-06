Aaron Carter Promises A Return To Rap For His New Album

Looks like we won’t have to wait 16 years in between Aaron Carter albums this time. After releasing Love in 2018, the former teen pop star has a new LP on the horizon, and he promises his fans won’t be disappointed:

On Twitter he wrote, “New one…I’m back at the rap game 20 years later lemme shows these kids how it’s done….. patience is everything …growth !! IM BACKKKK AARONS PARTY NEVER DIED.”

In his post, Carter didn’t reveal when fans can expect his new album to drop, but he did tease his first new single, rapping in a video, “I tried everything but they never listen/ Gotta admit it, I’ve got the game of submission/ Got everybody’s attention/ I know the truth, and I am not kidding/ Already finished, you start back at the beginning/ How am I already winning?/ How am I already winning?/ How am I already winning?”

Are you excited for the revival of Aaron Carter the rapper?