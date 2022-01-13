Coachella Is Back, And Harry Styles Is Headlining

Coachella is roaring back to life in Indio, California this April, and some massive star power is coming, too. According to a report from Variety, Harry Styles is going to be headlining the festival. Joining him will be Billie Eilish and Kanye West.

By the end of the day yesterday, the rumors had been confirmed for the already sold-out two weekend-long festival.

At one point, Travis Scott was set to be one of the headliners, but festival organizers removed him after the Astroworld tragedy. Rage Against the Machine was also connected to Coachella 2022, but left the bill.

Were you lucky enough to score tickets for the return of Coachella this year?