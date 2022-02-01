Phoebe Bridgers Is Headlining Kilby Block Party

Kilby Block Party in Utah has announced its festival lineup for the third year of the show. Headlining duties will be going to Phoebe Bridgers and Mac DeMarco with support from Animal Collective, Clairo, Car Seat Headrest, Steve Lacy and more.

In a post to Instagram, festival organizers wrote, “This fest is a collage of some of our favorite bands, who wrote our favorite songs, and made the soundtrack to our lives… Kilby Court’s flagship music festival enters year 3 for its biggest year yet and we can’t believe this is happening.”

Last year Built to Spill and Young The Giant headlined the indie music festival. Kilby Block Party will be taking place on March 13 and 13, so make sure to get your tickets before they sell out!