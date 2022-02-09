Willow Cites Production Limitations For Dropping Out Of Billie Eilish Tour

Just one day before being scheduled for 11 dates as Billie Eilish’s opening act on tour, Willow has dropped out. The artist left a vague message for fans on Twitter letting them know she could no longer take part in the shows:

“Due to production limitations, I am unable to put on the show that I believe you all deserve. Stay Safe, I love you all and I will see you soon!”

Fans online appeared confused about whether Willow was just referencing the show today, or the remaining 10 scheduled as well. From what I’ve seen, Willow dropped out of the tour entirely, although she continues to stay busy.

The rising star has been in demand as a collaborator, working with the likes of Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis Barker. Are your surprised Willow dropped out of the Billie Eilish tour so suddenly?