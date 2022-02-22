Britney Spears Book Deal Worth $15 Million

Continuing to control her own narrative, Britney Spears has inked a massive book deal with Simon and Schuster for $15 million. The major announcement comes just a few months after her sister, Jamie-Lynn, published a tell-all that wasn’t kind to the pop queen.

When that memoir, Things I Should Have Said, came out, Britney’s team issued a cease and desist, writing:

“We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her. Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

At the same time, Britney hinted that she might write her own book to tell her side of the story. Now those hints have become reality. We don’t know when Spears’ book will be released, but it’s great to see the recently freed performer continue to reveal her truths to the world.