Taylor Swift Sent Avril Lavigne A Congrats Package To Celebrate Her Comeback

Taylor Swift is in love… with Avril Lavigne’s new album Love Sux! The country/pop superstar recently took to social media to share her love for the huge comeback album, along with some gifts she sent Lavigne’s way.

The package, which Swift shared on her Instagram stories, revealed a bouquet of pink, peach, and white flowers with a note reading, “Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It’s AMAZING, like you. Your forever fan, Taylor.”

Avril Lavigne has been on a tear since bursting back on the scene with Love Sux, a roaring return to her punk rock princess roots. After releasing a more somber and introspective album, Head Above Water, in 2019, her new LP is a welcome return to form.

Celebrating her renaissance with an intimate show at The Roxy in Los Angeles, Lavigne drank champagne, performed some of her biggest hits including “Sk8er Boi,” “Complicated,” and “Girlfriend,” and was clearly on cloud nine.

With Lavigne on stage were new collaborator and label head honcho Travis Barker, as well as her boyfriend Mod Sun. Both performed with her. Barker played drums on four songs while Mod Sun joined her on their duet “Flames” which they ended with a hug and a kiss.

Speaking about her return to high energy rock, Lavigne told Billboard, “I went into this album and just said, ‘I want to make a pop-punk record, a rock-and-roll record. I don’t want to be on the piano. I don’t want ballads, really. I just really want to rock out. I think especially after my last album being so mellow and dramatic and deep and introspective — you know, it was beautiful, and it was where I was at in my life, and that’s what worked for me at the time. But I was just ready to get back out there, rock the f—k out, and again just thinking about the live shows. I mean, this is the kind of music I fell in love with, when I was old enough to buy CDs, to discover bands — like, my first year of high school, which is grade nine in Canada.”