Alison In Wonderland Steps Out Of The Shadows For New Album “Loner”

Like many artists over the last two years, Alison Wonderland found he life screeching to a halt at the start of the pandemic. Her star was on the rise, and even bigger moves were on the horizon, then… nothing.

On May 6, Wonderland finally returns with her third album, Loner. The work marks a change in perspective for her, after spending her first two albums playing her own victim. In a statement announcing the release of Loner, she wrote:

“My life was going a certain way before something pulled everything out from under me. It left me entirely alone, and it all happened around the same time as COVID. I felt like I had hit my rock bottom.

“I realized that I have always seen myself as the victim of my story. This time, something shifted in me, and I decided that I didn’t want to be the victim anymore. Instead, whatever I wrote from here would empower me, and help me find strength in this loneliness.”

Wonderland also shared the music video for her single “New Day,” which can be viewed below.

A North American tour in support of Loner will start later this month. More information can be found here.

Alison Wonderland first hit the scene in 2015 with her debut album Run. It was an instant smash, topping Billboard’s dance and electronic albums chart.

Three years later, she released Awake, the album that skyrocketed into the mainstream as it peaked at number 88 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

As 2018 continued, she only gained more popularity. She was named Billboard Dance’s “Breakout Artist” of the year and became the highest-billed DJ in Coachella history.

Now, if all goes to plan, Wonderland can hit the ground running again, starting a career back up that was forced to reach an unplanned standstill.

Are you excited for new Alison Wonderland music to be released this year?