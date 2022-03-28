Billie Eilish, Fresh Off Winning An Oscar, Wants The World To Know She’s Happy

Fresh off her Oscar win for Best Original Song for “No Time to Die” from the James Bond movie of the same name, Billie Eilish has a declaration she would like the world to know – she’s happy!

The music superstar originally burst onto the scene as a teenager who also seemed a bit… depressed. A voice deep beyond her years, with a knack for lyrics both poignant and powerful, it seemed like Eilish had already lived a full life at just 14-years-old.

After winning her golden statuette, Eilish spoke with Deadline, revealing, “I’m super happy… I feel like I’m just coming into being aware of what is good and around me. When you’re that young, it’s hard to understand how big of a deal things are around you, how important things are.”

Now 20-years-old, the ever-evolving Eilish is the second youngest person to ever win the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The first was Marketa Irglova, who won in 2008, four days before turning 20 herself, for the track “Falling Slowly” from Once.

Before writing “No Time to Die” with her, her brother and songwriting partner Finneas reached out to Sam Smith for help. Smith penned another Bond song, “The Writing’s on the Wall,” which also won the Best Original Song award.

Another Bond song, “Skyfall,” won the same Oscar, making three tracks from 007 films award winners. The track by Eilish and her brother makes them the first American songwriters to win the Oscar for a Bond song.

“No Time to Die” beat out several heavy-hitters to take the award home, including “Dos Oruguitas” from the hit Disney musical Ecanto.

Do you think the right song won the Best Original Song award at the Oscars? Are you excited to see Billie Eilish break away from her emo beginnings to find happiness as a person and artist?