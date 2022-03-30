Silk Sonic Set To Open The Grammys

The 2022 Grammy Awards are almost here, which means a slew of announcements about which artists will grace the stage are coming out. The show, which used to be sparse on music now only televises a handful of prizes in order to showcase musicians live on stage.

Opening up the show this year will be super duo Silk Sonic. Comprised of Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars, the throwback band went from petitioning to perform last year to now opening the ceremony. I wonder what special theatrics they have up their sleeves.

After successfully campaigning to make it on the Grammys last year, Silk Sonic performed “Leave the Door Open.” Just a few months after that evening, with anticipation at an all-time high, the duo released their debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic. In November, the album hit the number two spot on the Billboard album charts.

Fully established, Silk Sonic keeps riding the waves of their success. Not only are they the opening act for the Grammys this year, but they are also nominated for four awards including “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year.”

The 2022 Grammys will take place in Las Vegas this year. Other confirmed performers for the evening are BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, J Balvin, and Carrie Underwood.

Variety is also reporting that the Grammys are planning a tribute to Foo Fighters’ late drummer Taylor Hawkins. The Foo Fighters were announced as performers this year just days before Hawkins tragically passed away in South America.

The band has since been removed from promotional material for the Grammys and canceled all of their upcoming shows.

Are you excited about the 2022 Grammy Awards? Who do you hope wins big this year? What song do you think Silk Sonic will open the show with?