Doja Cat Plans To Retire Ater Tour With The Weeknd

The rumors of Doja Cat’s retirement from music after canceling a festival appearance last week appear to be true. It was easy to believe Doja was being reactionary after fan response to her canceled appearance was so negative, leading her to announce she was retiring and ready to “disappear.”

Still scheduled to open for The Weeknd on his upcoming tour to support Dawn FM, Doja has seemingly confirmed her desire to call it quits once her commitment is fulfilled. The news is another drop in the rollercoaster ride that has become this entire situation.

Doja Cat initially dialed back her tone on Twitter, posting “I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you. I do owe people… I owe a lot.”

She even changed her handle back to normal after briefly changing it to “i quit still.” Despite what fans were hoping that might mean, it appears Doja still plans to make good on her goodbye.

Last night on Twitter, she clarified her position in two tweets. The first one read, “for those who are seeing me at the after hours tour, i’m not bailing. But me not bailing doesn’t mean my [removed] isn’t gonna disappear right after. i still got [removed] i gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz i post a [removed] picture it means i’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY.”

Her second tweet then read, “so yes that still means i got videos to film i got performances to do and I got content to drop so i’m pooping it out and dippin. i ain’t gone yet.”

Are you sad to see Doja Cat slowing down her career?