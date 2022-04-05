Britney Spears Is Using Her Memoir As Therapy

A free Britney Spears is the best Britney Spears. Now that she’s no longer tied down by her conservatorship, the pop icon is opening up to her fans like never before. Taking to Instagram yesterday, Spears confirmed she’s writing a memoir about her experiences, and that the process has acted as a form of therapy for her:

“Well I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic … it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life … I’ve never been able to express openly !!! I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when those events took place … and addressing it now … I’m sure it seems irrelevant to most and I’m completely aware of that !!!”

Spears continued in her lengthy post, touching on several topics, including Justin Timberlake’s public apology to her after the premiere of The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears last year:

“Instead of using my heart … I’m using the intellectual approach as Justin so respectfully did when he apologized to Janet and me … although he was never bullied or threatened by his family … he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later !!! Timing is EVERYTHING !!! Good timing is the B—H !!! Anyway … I wanted to just let people KNOW I CARE !!! AND I’M SO SORRY !!!”

And to close, Spears addressed the memoir written by her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, “So sorry if I’ve offended anyone by writing these stories … but just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times … cry on TV … and get a heartfelt ‘awww’ from most … I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram.”