Wet Leg Has Officially Arrived With Self-Titled Debut Album

Have you heard of the Isle of Wright duo Wet Leg yet? Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers have been taking the music world by storm recently and now have officially arrived with the release of their self-titled debut album.

Coming out of seemingly nowhere, Wet Leg are currently one of the most requested bands by the press, with their reps telling Consequence that they’ve been, “scheduled within an inch of their lives.”

The online publication was lucky enough to snag an interview with the hottest band in the world, where Teasdale took a moment to reflect on the last year, “It’s so funny; we sat on the plane [home to England] and went through our camera roll. It’s so interesting to look back at the year that we’ve had. It’s important to take it all in because stuff is moving so quickly. Sometimes it’s hard to be as present as you’d like to be.”

Wet Leg came together after the two friends left the Isle to take in a festival. Watching IDLES inspired them, and they began toying with songs together, “I just remember that particular day, we had planted some seeds because it was the end of the summer. We were having a silly time at this festival, and then we wrote a little bit of a chorus for a song, and it was like, ‘Well this will make it easier.’”

Over the course of the pandemic, they recorded their debut album and released the “Chaise Longue,” which seemingly blew up overnight.

Are you a fan of Wet Leg? Have you listened to their debut album yet?