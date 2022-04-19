Kid Cudi Is Done With Kanye Despite New Song

The friendship between rappers Kid Cudi and Kanye West is over. And I mean it when I type it this time! No, seriously, I mean it this time!

While this might not be news to anyone who followed the recent beef between the pair, Cudi has now confirmed as much, saying he won’t work with Kanye again… Even though he has a new track coming out produced by Ye (sort of).

Let’s backtrack to the start a little. Four years ago, Cudi and Ye collaborated on the album Kids See Ghosts. Now let’s fast forward to Ye finding out that Cudi is friends with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend. A discovery that caused Ye to post this online:

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.”

Cudi then took to social media to respond, “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u [removed] dinosaur hahaha.”

That would have seemed to put a “case closed” on the situation except for the recent news that Kid Cudi would be featured on a track on Pusha T’s next album – an album produced by Kanye West. The plot thickens!

It’s safe to say Cudi was prepared for this reveal, however. This morning, he tweeted out clarification on why he allowed this new collaboration to happen, “Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott.”