Lil Nas X Announces First Headlining Tour

Did you know that Lil Nas X has never gone on the road to headline his own tour? I didn’t! Just when we all thought he was looking to move past the Montero era, the artist has announced he’s just getting started, revealing to fans his Long Live Montero Tour, his first global headlining tour.

Lil Nas X broke the news to his fans via social media in a video where he said:

“Hello, I am Montero, and I welcome you to my event. My world. My universe. Everyone’s allowed… I am Lil Nas X, and I present to you my first tour.”

At the end, he jokingly added the caption, “all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live.”

The tour is set to kick off on September 6 in Detroit. That will be followed by 14 North American tour dates.

Once November hits, Lil Nas X will head overseas, beginning a run of seven dates on the 17 in Barcelona.

The tour announcement isn’t the only thing fans of the rapper should be excited about. Earlier this year he teased that he was prepping new music to be released. A new album he described as ‘something fun, something for the summertime, something for the girls to get ready and party to.”

That announcement also came with a tease of one new song titled “Lean on My Body” which has already become a fan favorite.

Tickets for the Long Live Montero Tour go on sale today, so make sure you get yours before they sell out!