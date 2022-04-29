Hayley Williams Launching BBC Show To Dive Into The History Of Emo

Another day, another chance to write about Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams. Fresh off her first Coachella experience thanks to Billie Eilish, the emo rocker has announced her next venture – a 20-part series for BBC that will explore the history of emo music!

The radio program, Everything is Emo, is a part of Back To Back Sounds, a new music feature from BBC Sounds. Each episode will last one hour and explore the music that “shaped the ’90s.” While giving listeners this amazing history lesson, Williams will also reflect on her own favorite albums and artists.

Hayley Williams will also get personal with her fans, sharing memories of her own career. Explaining how the radio show came about, she revealed:

“Not long ago, people started calling me a ‘veteran’ of my scene and of the music industry. It sounds so funny to me because most of the time I still feel like a fan. The serious truth is I have, in fact, grown up in this scene for the last two decades. I guess that’s a pretty long time. I’m really excited to have the opportunity to publicly nerd out about bands and songs that make my favorite subgenre feel like home to me. And while it will be fun to take some trips down memory lane, I’m just as excited, if not more, to play music from new artists I’m discovering all the time.”

Everything Is Emo With Hayley Williams is available starting today via Back o Back Sounds: Amplified on BBC Sounds. If you’re a Paramore fan, an emo fan, or just a fan of good music, this is one radio show you need to check out!