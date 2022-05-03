Lady Gaga Releases Single For Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is coming out soon, and you just had to know it would be accompanied by a power balled. The original film had “Take My Breath Away,” which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Now we have “Hold My Hand,” written and performed by Lady Gaga. Will it follow its predecessors path to Oscar glory?

It wouldn’t be Gaga’s first statuette. She previously won for “Shallow” from A Star is Born.

The song, which can be heard below, will no doubt nab a nomination, and early buzz even has the film positioned as a Best Picture candidate, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The movie debuted in San Diego recently, and the track played over the end credits.

Pete Hammond of Deadline was able to watch the movie in Las Vegas, and reported that the song, “proves to be perfection as an example of the lost art of what makes a big-scale Hollywood movie.”

On her Instagram revealing the single, Lady Gaga wrote:

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours… This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long.”

Gaga also wrote in a previous post that she didn’t write “Hold My Hand” for Top Gun fans, “but also for people who feel like thay’re not gonna be ok or WE ARE never gonna be ok and that life taught me through times to have faith in humanity when it’s hard to have faith in yourself.”