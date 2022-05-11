Bono’s Long-Awaited Memoir Surrender Finally Has A Release Date

Being rumored since as early as 2015, the long-awaited and highly anticipated memoir by U2 frontman Bono has an official release date – November 1, 2022. The book will be titled Surrender, and Bono hopes it helps “draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs.”

Born Paul David Hewson 62 years ago, the man now known as Bono wrote in a statement announcing the memoir:

“The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands.

“In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress . . . With a fair amount of fun along the way.”

The book has the subtitle 40 Songs, One Story, a reference to the number of chapters, each being named after an iconic U2 song. Some obvious chapter names to expect include “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “With or Without You,” “One,” and “Beautiful Day.”

It’s been a busy year for U2 and Bono. The band has always been heavily involved in activism, and just recently played a surprise set at a subway station in Kyiv. The station was serving as a bomb shelter during the current conflict happening in the area.