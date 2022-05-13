Is Post Malone Secret Friends With Bob Dylan?

Post Malone is having a busy year. Currently on the circuit promoting his upcoming album, Twelve Carat Toothache, the rapper stopped by the Tonight Show to discuss music with Jimmy Fallon, including whether or not he’s secretly friends with Bob Dylan.

The topic came arose when Fallon brought up to Post Malone that he first got started in his teens posting acoustic songs on YouTube under the name Austin Richard Post. He then played an old video for the audience of Malone covering “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright.”

Fallon then asked Malone if he’s ever met Dylan, and was told:

“I have not met Bob Dylan. But we have been… I don’t know how much I’m at liberty to discuss. But we’ve been chatting. We’ve chatted… yeah, he kind of slid into my DMs!”

After the big reveal, the pair talked about Malone’s new album and how, after Hollywood’s Bleeding, he wasn’t sure he could make music anymore, “for the longest time I lost my passion for making music.

“Because it’s been three years. And one moment that snapped and said, ‘you know what? This is why I’m here. And this is what I want to do. This is what I was meant to do… was make medium music for people to enjoy.’”

Being secret friends with Bob Dylan and having a new album on the way aren’t the only exciting things happening in Malone’s life. In March he announced that he and his girlfriend were having their first child together. Don’t ask him if he’s read any parenting books, though, because as he told Fallon, “books are hard… in general… Kindness is the most important thing for me.”

Have you been listening to Post Malone’s new singles in anticipation of Twelve Carat Toothache releasing next month?