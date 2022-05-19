Alanis Morissette Wants To Send Olivia Rodrigo A “Tour Survival Kit”

Alanis Morissette has been in the music industry for three decades. She knows the struggle every young artist goes through and loves nothing more than finding ways to give back. Specifically, Morissette wants to send some goodwill Olivia Rodrigo’s way in the form of a “tour survival kit.”

For the record, Morissette loves Rodrigo’s music, telling Kelly Clarkson when she first heard one of her songs, she thought to herself, “I’m 40 and I’m really into this!” Clarkson then compared the two artists, “I feel like y’all are very similar… you’re different, but I thought, ‘man, she had to have been, like, influenced by you a bit.”

Morissette must feel that connection too, as she met with Rodrigo last year to discuss life as a young artist in the music industry, telling her she wished to, “have had a few more friends around me, period. Just a little bit more emotional support, someone where you could vent with them and process with them.”

Back to her chat with Clarkson, Morissette was asked about the “tour survival kit” she promised Rodrigo, “She mentioned she was going on the road and hadn’t done that a lot and I just thought, you’re either kind of a road dog or you’re not. And I think that those of us who are road dogs we have little tricks up our sleeve of what to bring to survive for self-care.”

Morissette was coy about items she would include in such a kit, but with any luck, Rodrigo will find out soon. A promise made should always be a promise kept.