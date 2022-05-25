Pepsi Is Out As The Super Bowl Halftime Show Sponsor

After ten years of sponsoring the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pepsi is out. The food brand is reportedly stepping aside as the NFL looks for a new brand to keep the masses entertained during the big mid-game festivities.

Not looking to waste any time, the NFL is already in talks with several brands about taking over. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, an NFL spokesperson said:

“The Super Bowl Halftime performance has grown to become the most talked-about musical event of the year and delivers what advertisers most crave — aggregating a massive live audience. As you would expect, we’ve received an incredible amount of interest from the marketplace and look forward to announcing a new partner.”

It is believed that the NFL hopes to sign a partner that will produce bonus content as a form of cross-over collaboration with the league – ultimately benefitting both parties.

Pepsi’s final halftime show was one to remember, featuring legendary rappers and hip hop stars including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dog, and Mary J. Blige coming together for a truly show-stopping experience. The show was met with both praise and criticism. Some loved the throwback vibes, while others decried it as not family-friendly.

Those critics are not the reason the NFL and Pepsi are not renewing their relationship. Ten years is a long time to spend together, and the landscape has changed. The NFL may be looking to produce an even bigger show with bigger stars.

Are you excited to see what the next ten years of Super Bowl Halftime Shows look like?