Pink Floyd Is Now On TikTok!

Legendary rock and roll group Pink Floyd is jumping into the deep end of the social media ocean, officially joining TikTok. The band uploaded two videos to kickoff their account, using the songs “Another Brick in the Wall” and “Breathe (In the Air).”

Within their first day on TikTok, Pink Floyd had over 7,500 followers. Not bad for the timeless rockers who are just as popular today as they were in the ’70s! But why would the band decide now was the perfect time to join the social media revolution?

To the best of our knowledge, the move was likely to help celebrate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the The Dark Side of the Moon next Spring – perhaps Pink Floyd’s most famous album. That would make sense considering their first uploaded video featured “Breathe (In the Air),” which was accompanied by a pyramid spinning hypnotically.

A few short hours after posting their hypnotic pyramid, Pink Floyd uploaded their second video to the platform. This much more straightforward video clip featured text appearing on the screen that read, “PINK FLOYD NOW ON TIKTOK.” While said text appeared, “Another Brick in the Wall” played.

The last year has seen a creatively refreshed Pink Floyd rise back up. Frustrated with world relations, the band reunited to record their first new song in ages, “Hey Hey Rise Up.” It was their first single in 30 years and proceeds from the track went to the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund.

If you’re a fan of Pink Floyd and have a TikTok account, make sure to follow them!