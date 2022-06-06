Kate Bush Is Running After Harry Styles With Resurgent 1985 Classic

After being featured in an episode of season 4 of Stranger Things, Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” has found new life with a new generation. If you haven’t watched the episode yet, I won’t give spoilers, but it’s safe to say the song plays a critical role in bringing one of the main characters back from the brink of being lost.

Almost as soon as the new season hit, the 37-year-old song went viral, racing up the Billboard charts in the United States and the United Kingdom. In the U.K., the track is currently chasing Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for the number one spot.

On the U.K. singles charts, Styles sits at number one, but after a second-week jump, Bush’s track moved from the 8th spot to the 2nd spot. All indications point to “Running Up That Hill” overtaking Styles, which would give Bush her second number one hit ever.

Bush’s 1978 debut “Wuthering Heights” first conquered the chart in 1978. If Styles manages to fight off “Running Up That Hill,” then his track will reach a big milestone – a 10th consecutive week at the mountain’s top.

“Running Up That Hill” originally peaked at 3 on the chart in 1985. On her website, Bush posted a message for fans to let them how grateful she is:

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix.

“It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too! Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting!

“Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”