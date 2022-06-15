Halsey Wants Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown To Play Her In A Biopic

While it’s still early in Halsey’s career to start considering a biopic about their life, that doesn’t mean they can’t start dreaming about who could play them. On Monday, Jimmy Fallon interviewed the singer and brought up the idea of a movie:

“I was thinking of who could play you,” he said before pulling out a picture of Halsey dressed as Eleven from Stranger Things, hinting that Millie Bobby Brown would be perfect for the role.

Halsey responded, “I mean, yeah, Millie would be great. But I don’t really think I’m famous enough to cast Millie… It’s kind of uncanny how much we look alike. It’s like, ‘Oh no, we actually just look like sisters.’”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Halsey and Millie Bobby Brown have been paired together. In a June 2 tweet, Halsey wrote, “When are Millie Bobby Brown and I gonna play sisters in something this is getting out of hand.”

On June 15, Brown posted a clip of Halsey’s interview with Fallon to her Instagram story with the caption, “sooooo down.”

The casting would make sense as the stars do bare a striking resemblance to each other. Halsey has even worked with a screenwriter to get a biopic started. Still, at just 27 years old, they might want to wait for a little before unleashing their life story on the world. And when that time comes, we know who will be getting the first offer to play Halsey – Millie Bobby Brown!