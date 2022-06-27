Drakes’ Honestly, Nevermind Becomes His 11th Chart-Topping Album

Is Drake unstoppable? The answer might be yes. The rapper’s latest album, Honestly, Nevermind has debuted atop the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, giving the performer his 11th number one album. Even more amazing, there was hardly any build-up leading to the record’s release – it was dropped by surprise at midnight on June 17th.

Drake is now the 5th artist with double-digit chart-topping albums joining Bruce Springsteen, Barbara Streisand, Jay-Z, and The Beatles. To top the chart, Honestly, Nevermind launched with 204,000 equivalent album units.

The album is Drake’s 14th overall top 10-charting album. Since 2009, when he charted for the first time, he’s been a force to be reckoned with. Honestly, Nevermind marks the 8th straight year that Drake has charted with a top 10 LP.

For his surprise album, Drake took a left turn from his typical musical styling, creating a moodier house-styled listen. To create his new sound, he collaborated with seven dance artists, making sure the new tracks are as authentic to the scene as possible.

As of this writing, the most streamed track on Honestly, Nevermind is the closing title, “Jimmy Cooks.” Featuring 21 Savage, it has already been streamed over 40 million times. Other top tracks include “Sticky,” and “Falling Back.”

“Falling” is another popular track, and the only one Drake has released so far with a music video. Trailing Drake on the album chart is Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, which showed off 121,000 equivalent album units. Harry Styles’ Harry’s House rounded out the top three with 79,000 equivalent album units.

BTS fell from the top spot to the fourth spot with 75,000 album equivalent units, down 76 percent from last week.

In a surprise rise up the charts, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album climbed to the 5th spot with 52,000 equivalent album units.

Have you streamed Honestly, Nevermind yet? Where does it place is Drake’s discography?