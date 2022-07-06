The 1975 Are Ready For You To Become “Part of the Band” With New Single

The 1975 are back with a new album, and their single, “Part of the Band” will drop tomorrow as the hype train leaves the station. The band revealed the release of the single with a moody, 14-second black and white video clip where Matty Healy stands on a graffiti-covered car in black-and-white, the wind whipping his overcoat while woodwinds and violins play in the background.

This isn’t the first moody car tease The 1975 have released. After announcing their follow-up to 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form, a video was released with Healy on the same car with what appear to be lyrics written in the sky:

“She was part of the Air Force/ I was part of the band/ I always used to bust into her… And in my imagination I was living my best life/ Living with my parents way before/ The paving penance and verbal propellants/ And my cancellation/ And I fell in love with a boy/ It was kinda lame/ I was Rimbaud and he was Paul Verlaine.”

And that tease came just a few weeks after the band scrubbed their social media profiles except for one cryptic post that read, “Your new album. Your new era. Your old friends. The 1975.”

NME reported at the beginning of June that the new album will feature 11 tracks and will be called Being Funny in a Foreign Language. A tracklist was also leaked with song titles including, “Happiness,” “Looking for Somebody (To Love),” “Part of the Band,” “Oh Caroline,” “I’m In Love With You, “All I Need to Hear,” “Wintering,” “Human Too,” “About You” and “When We Are Together.”

The 1975 are also set to return to performing live shows after canceling their 2021 slate for COVID concerns. Will be listening to the new The 1975 album when it comes out?