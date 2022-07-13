There are no secrets behind the closed doors of the rock star lifestyle. Notoriously fueled by excess, we’ve seen many iconic bands and musicians fall victim to their vices which in turn has led to the demise of their bands.

There are also bands whose ego simply got the best of them and they slowly fade away and are forgotten.

However, there are some bands and musicians that managed to rise from the ashes and re-establish themselves in the music scene, acquiring new fans while satisfying their loyal following. Here are those that bounced back in a big way for the most epic comebacks in music.

Johnny Cash Lost His Sound

From the time of his debut, Johnny Cash was a popular artist. Even when he wasn’t releasing any new music, people were satisfied listening to his old tunes. Yet, during the 1980s, sales at his record label Columbia were at an all-time low. This forced Cash to release some new music that fans felt wasn’t up to par. That included his cover of Creedence Clearwater’s “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” or his album Rainbow.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

By the ’90s Cash no longer had a record label. Then, in 1994, Rick Ruben offered Cash a contract with his label American Recordings. He helped to bring Cash back to his old sound, and he returned back to the limelight.