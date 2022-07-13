Our favorite musicians are usually pretty well off financially and that can open them up to some pretty hefty lawsuits. While some of these lawsuits were deserved, others were downright trivial. From a broken neck at a Steve Aoki show, to PTSD following a Jonas Bros. concert, stick around to find out why fans sued these famous musicians. You won’t believe who took Jon Bon Jovi to court for $400 billion.

The All-American Rejects Monster Incident

At the Vans Warped Tour in 2010, the frontman of The All-American Rejects Tyson Ritter was throwing Monster energy drinks into the crowd during the band’s performance. Concert-goer Nina Kooroshfar was hit in the head by one of the flying beverages, which landed her in the E.R. with 12 stitches. Ouch!

Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images

Despite being given backstage passes from the band, Kooroshfar took legal action against Ritter, Monster Beverage Co., and Live Nation, asking for unspecified general and punitive damages for negligence and assault, and battery.