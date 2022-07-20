Panic! At The Disco Release Grease Inspired Music Video For “Middle Of A Breakup”

Panic! At The Disco has been writing sins, not tragedies, since first forming in 2004 and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon – nearly 20 years later. On Wednesday, the theatrical band released their newest single, “Middle of a Breakup” accompanied by a Grease-inspired music video.

The new song from the Brandon Urie led band is the second single released from their upcoming Viva Las Vengeance album, which is set to be released this August. To celebrate their seventh album coming out, Panic! At The Disco will put on an outdoor performance on Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

“Middle of a Breakup” is an upbeat-sounding track from the band and has the perfect poppy video to accompany it. The music video can be viewed in all its Grease-inspired glory below.

Viva Las Vengeance is Panic! At The Disco’s seventh studio album and first since Pray For The Wicked came out in 2018. That album was a big shift for the band as it marked the first release where Urie was officially a solo act with the moniker.

Speaking about Viva Las Vengeance, Urie said:

“Viva Las Vengeance’ is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

The introspective LP, which will be released via Fueled By Ramen, will focus on “the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out,” according to a press release.

Urie will be embarking on a 40-date arena tour that will span the globe to support the new album. Are you ready for new Panic! At the Disco? Will you be buying tickets to their upcoming tour?