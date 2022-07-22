The True Meaning Of These Iconic Songs Changed Our Perception

Many people listen to music for nothing more than the catchy tune, not thinking to look deeper into the lyrics or facts behind the music. A shame, too, considering many songs have hidden messages or were written by legends using pseudonyms, such as The Bangles “Manic Monday” being written by “Christopher,” aka Prince.

And that’s not even the most show-stopping musical fact out there; keep reading to learn more!

“Mother And Child Reunion” Was Inspired By A Chinese Menu

“Mother and Child Reunion” was the lead single on Paul Simon’s second studio album Paul Simon. But there is something about the popular song many people don’t realize; the song title wasn’t some random phrase Simon pulled out of thin air.

Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

The title of the track was actually inspired by a menu item at a Chinese restaurant, a chicken and egg dish called Mother and Child Reunion.