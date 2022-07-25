Albums That Sold 1 Million Copies In The First Week

When musicians release a new album, they are lucky to sell one million copies in a lifetime. However, there are some musicians who manage to sell one million albums in the first seven alone. Across all genres, these musicians have reached platinum album status. Our first band sold over one million copies with an album of old songs that went on sale 30 years after their original release.

The Beatles:1 (2000)

On November 13, 2000, the album 1 was released. The album is a compilation of Beatles’ songs, which has essentially every number one single the band has ever released in the United States and in the UK between 1962 and 1970. The album was released on the 30th anniversary of the band’s dissolution and was their first compilation of songs available on just one CD.

The album sold 1,259,000 units in the first week and went on to become the best-selling album of the decade worldwide. As of 2009, it was the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century and had sold well over 31 million copies.