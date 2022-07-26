Music Memorabilia Worth More Than Your House

When it comes to a favorite band or musician, people are willing to pay top dollar for a car, handwritten song lyrics, or even a guitar. Even if it so happens to be a burned guitar, it belonged to Jimi Hendrix, so it’s worth a whopping $312,500!

Prince’s 1984 Blue Cloud Guitar: $563,000

During his career, Prince was a notorious onstage performer, shredding on his guitar and singing some iconic songs like “Purple Rain” and “When the Doves Cry.” One of his many famous guitars was actually thought to be lost, his 1984 Blue Cloud, also known as Blue Angel.

Pete Still/Redferns

Julien’s Auctions stumbled upon the internment, selling it at auction for a whopping $563,000.