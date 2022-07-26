Carly Simon’s ‘You’re So Vain’ Is Probably About One Of These Men

Long before Taylor Swift became a star with her heartbreak anthems, Carly Simon laid the groundwork with “You’re So Vain.” The hit propelled Carly into stardom and is still one of her most recognizable songs.

Part of its enticement is the mystery around who exactly she was singing about. Fans have speculated for years, but Carly finally started leaving a trail of breadcrumbs to the truth. Read on to see all the possible subjects of the song.

She Started Out As A Duo With Her Sister

Though many fans know Carly Simon as a solo artist, she first hit the music scene as part of a duo. It consisted of herself and her sister, Lucy Simon, and they called themselves The Simon Sisters.

GAB Archive/Redferns/Getty Images

The pair were first signed in 1964, and they went on to put out three albums over the next five years. In 1969, Lucy decided to take a break from recording to start a family, leading Carly to embark on a solo career.