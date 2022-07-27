Iconic Songs That Were Banned For Some Pretty Ridiculous Reasons

Songs have been banned for almost as long as we can remember, but thanks to the rise of rock ‘n roll in the 1950s, an increasing number of songs have been censored. Some have been banned from airplay or even removed from entire records. The worst part: it’s for the most ridiculous reasons!

One song on this list was banned thanks to a disco reference, while another was taken off the air after 9/11. You might be quite surprised to learn that some of your favorite, seemingly boring songs have actually been banned in one way or another.

Imagine – John Lennon

John Lennon was a very controversial figure. From his activism to his songwriting, he was someone who was an easy target for censorship. His song “Imagine” was targeted after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, and in 1991 during the Gulf War.

George Stroud/Express/Getty Images

Ironically, this is a song about peace. But the line, “imagine there’s no heaven” had religious groups up in arms. The censorship didn’t stop the song from being a chart-topping smash hit.