It’s no secret that many guitar-playing legends were born after picking up their first guitar. These musicians learned how to make unique chords and rhythmic sounds. The most loved guitarists are revered by millions.

Consequently, most highly-valued guitars were owned by music icons, and the famous guitars on this list fetched top dollar at their auctions.

Keep reading to see how much collectors shelled out for some of the world’s most sought-after guitars. We’ve got a particular Fender Stratocaster valued at over $2 million, the fate of Jimi Hendrix’s red Fender Mustang, and lots more!

Bob Dylan Went Electric and Blew People’s Minds

Bob Dylan became famous during the thriving early 1960s folk music scene. Folk musicians and fans appreciated the authentic sound of a strummed acoustic guitar. Most folk musicians shunned electric guitars. Yet, Dylan was open to trying new things, including playing electric guitars. His new electrified sound debuted at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

While playing his 1964 Fender Stratocaster, the audience boos, and cheers. You can see this historic performance in documentaries featuring Dylan. Incredibly, Dylan left this guitar on a plane piloted by Victor Quinto. After its re-discovery, it sold for an impressive $965,000. He used the mad scientist method to create a new guitar. Keep reading.