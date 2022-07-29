Since the first season of Saturday Night Live in 1975, the hit sketch comedy show has featured numerous musical acts throughout the decades. The musicians to appear are not from any particular genre or level of popularity, as the show makes a point to provide up-and-coming artists a chance for a breakthrough performance to launch their career. Although the show has had countless musical acts throughout the years, there have been some performances that were so unforgettable that they have gone down in Saturday Night Live History. Take a look to see which artists left the cast of Saturday Night Live and audiences around the world speechless after their performance.

Nirvana Destroyed All Of Their Equipment

Hailing from Seattle, Washington, in 1992, the grunge band Nirvana made their Saturday Night Live debut. The group opened with a rocking version of their hit song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” which helped skyrocket the song’s popularity in the following days. For their second song, the band played a version of their B-Side opener “Territorial Pissings,” which resulted in the group destroying all of their instruments onstage.

Unsurprisingly, at the end of the show, the band could also be seen making out as the credits ran. This performance also marked the first time a grunge act performed in front of a mainstream television audience.