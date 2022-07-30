These Are The Richest Songwriters of All Time

Music brings people together, sets the mood, tells a story, and also can make folks a ton of money. Just ask Jay-Z or Paul McCartney, some of the wealthiest artists in the industry. While it isn’t easy to bring in as much money as the names mentioned here, the music industry can become lucrative if you work hard at it. Continue reading to learn about the wealthiest songwriters and how they amassed their fortunes.

Lady Gaga – $320 Million

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta or Lady Gaga might be one of the youngest acts on this list, but she brings in the money. The pop star has a knack for creating hit songs, so there’s not much surprise here.

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images

She’s worked in the industry writing songs for Fergie, Britney Spears, the New Kids on the Block, and many more. After helping acts like that, she created a lane for herself. And with her debut album that featured the song “Poker Face,” she became an international sensation.