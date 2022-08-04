The Biggest One-Hit Wonders Of The 1970s

The ’70s were definitely an unforgettable time for music. Hits from this decade not only put new spins on rock and R&B but the world was also propelled into disco, which whether you liked it or not, became a sensation in itself. But while some artists made songs that become quintessential ’70s hits, unfortunately, their success would barely last a year on the U.S. charts, let alone the decade.

For clarity, a one-hit-wonder doesn’t necessarily mean the artist reached the number one spot on the Billboard charts. Wikipedia explains the term perfectly, “A one-hit wonder is any entity that achieves mainstream popularity, often for only one piece of work, and becomes known among the general public solely for that momentary success. The term is most commonly used in regard to music performers with only one hit single that overshadows their other work.”

Read on to see if you remember these one-hit wonders of the ’70s — maybe your favorite made the list!

“Spirit in the Sky” – Norman Greenbaum

Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit in the Sky” is featured on the 1969 album of the same name. By April 1970, it reached No. 3 on the BillboardHot 100, a list it lasted on for 15 weeks. The single went gold when it sold 2 million copies within a year of its release.

GAB Archive/Redferns

Greenbaum told The New York Timesin 2006 that he was inspired to write the song after watching Porter Wagoner sing gospel on TV. “I thought, ‘Yeah, I could do that,’ knowing nothing about gospel music, so I sat down and wrote my own gospel song,” he said.