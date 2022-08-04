The Evolution Of Sonny And Cher’s Relationship And Plenty Of Cher Facts

With a duo career in music and television spanning from the late 1960s into the mid-70s, Sonny Bono and Cher exploded in popularity for their fun-loving music and image of the perfect celebrity couple. However, behind the scenes, everything wasn’t as it seemed –although the public was convinced otherwise. Take a look to see what was actually going on in the former lovers’ relationship, what brought it to an end, and how it changed their lives afterward.

They Met In A Coffee Shop

In 1962, Sonny was 27 and Cher was just 16 when the two met in a Los Angeles coffee shop. Currently in the middle of a separation with his first wife, Donna Rankin, Sonny was working as a producer and promoter for the renowned Phil Spector.

Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

After meeting Cher, Sonny got her into contact with Spector and she went on to sing backup on a series of Spector-produced songs such as “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” by Righteous Brothers and “Be My Baby” by the Ronettes.