The Sound of Music is an American musical legend and is definitely considered a cult classic. With five Academy Awards and two Golden Globes, The Sound of Music has certainly earned its place among one of the greatest films of all time. Despite how popular the film was, there is a lot that went on behind the scenes that may shock those who hold the film close to their heart. Read on to find out where the actors of the von Trapp family are today and the secrets they held while filming!

Julie Andrews as Maria

Julie Andrews is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and is one actress who is truly aging gracefully. Andrews made her name in the business by appearing in classic Broadways hits like My Fair Lady, Camelot, and Cinderella.

Twentieth Century Fox

In more recent years, Julie Andrews has made fans for her portrayal of the Queen of Genovia in the Disney films The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. In 2000, Julie Andrews was named a Dame by the Queen of England and listed as one of the 100 Greatest Britons. She is also the recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award for her body of film work.