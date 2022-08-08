Our Favorite American Rock Bands Of All Time

Some of the most talented bands in the history of rock hail from the United States. Sure, England has The Beatles and Led Zeppelin, but America has also produced its fair share of bands that range from classic rock to grunge, punk, psychedelic, and everything in-between. All of these bands came from America and became international sensations.

We could add hundreds more to this list but we’ve chosen the bands that stuck out the most to our staff while pouring over various lists of bands from the rock genre.

The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys would combine Chuck Berry with a rich harmony that made every tune sound like a daily trip to the beach.

Photo Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

That perfect scenario would be like driving in a car with a full tank, and the music blared at full volume. It’s no surprise why they are one of the most influential acts of the rock era.