Artists Share Tributes To Olivia Newton-John

It was announced yesterday that Grease icon Olivia Newton-John passed away at 73 years old. As soon as news of her passing hit, stars who were influenced by her career sent out touching tributes.

Mariah Carey took to Twitter to send out a long and heartfelt tribute in a series of posts, writing:

“I first fell in love with Olivia’s voice when I was a little girl and heard ‘I Honestly Love You.’ Songs like ‘Magic,’ ‘Suddenly’ and “Have You Never Been Mellow” showcased her beautiful airy tone and signature sound. And THEN there was GREASE. I was obsessed.

“I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything. Years later, THE Olivia Newton-John walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to “Hopelessly Devoted To You.” This is a moment I will never ever forget.

“I was also blessed to be in her presence on many other occasions and she was one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I’ve ever met. She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be loved. Olivia, I honestly love you.”

Fellow Australian superstar Keith Urban said, “Livvie brought the most divine light into the world… so much love, joy, inspiration and kindness…and we will always be hopelessly devoted to you”

Another ’70s-era icon, Peter Frampton, added that Newton-John was “one of the most genuinely beautiful souls. Olivia Newton-John was an amazing artist in every way. She was a dear friend to me and to all. Olivia is the definition of the phrase ‘Down to earth.’ I love you Liv.”