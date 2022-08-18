20 Bands That Broke Up On A Sour Note

Music can define the soundtrack of our lives. Whenever a band comes out with a hit song, sometimes we can relate to what they’re singing about. However, when they break up, can totally devastate their fans.

Whether your a fan of pop or rock, this will shine a light on why these bands fell apart. Some didn’t like the pressures of fame, while others just went their separate ways. You’ll be surprised to learn why R.E.M broke up.

The Smashing Pumpkins Couldn’t Handle All Of The Success

The alternative rock band the Smashing Pumpkins ranges from whispery ballads to face-melting guitar explosions. Nevertheless, Billy Corgan’s insistence on playing a variety of instruments on Siamese Dream would add fuel to the fire with his bandmates. Bassist D’Arcy Wretzky was also struggling with his own personal matters, which didn’t help matters.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images

The band’s 1998 album Adore had a noticeably darker tone compared to the band’s previous sound and incorporated more electronica. On May 23, 2000, in a live radio interview, Corgan announced the band’s decision to break up at the end of that year following additional touring and recording.