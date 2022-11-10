Reba McEntire Makes Surprising Return At The CMA Awards After Vocal Rest

Artist Reba McEntire, also known as “The Queen of Country Music,” made a surprising return, performing onstage at the 2022 CMA Awards. Just one week ago, it was announced that McEntire would reschedule three of her shows on Reba: Live in Concert Tour after her doctor recommended that she be put on vocal rest. The shows were postponed until December, so those fans will still get a chance to see her sing, yet it made her performance with Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood all the more surprising.

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood Pay Tribute To Loretta Lynn

Wednesday night, Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood came together to perform a tribute to the late legendary country music artist Loretta Lynn, singing several of her iconic songs, including “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” The performance was followed by a powerful reaction from the star-studded crowd at the 56th Annual CMA Awards.