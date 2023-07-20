Inside Beyonce And Jay-Z’s Lavish Lifestyle

In the history of music, there have been some pretty iconic couples. Sonny and Cher, Whitney and Bobby, and who could forget Justin and Britney? All of them pale in comparison to the King and Queen of music today, Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Since 2003, Bey and Jay have been breaking records (both together, and on their own) and taking names. But superstardom can come at a price. They might be one of the most private couples but that privacy can also spur a lot of rumors. From the infamous elevator video to their true net worth, check out the strange relationship and lavish lifestyle of Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

They're Obsessed With The Number Four

@Beyonce/Instagram

If you're a fan of the couple you might have noticed their obsession with the number four. They were both born on the fourth day of the month—Beyoncé in September 1981 and Jay-Z in December 1969.

They got married on April 4th (aka. 4/4) and each have tattoos of the Roman number four, "IV," on their fourth ring finger. Don't forget about Jay-Z's 2017 album title "4:44" and Beyoncé's 2011 album title "4."

She Was Underage When They First Met

@Beyonce/Instagram

Despite being one of the highest profile couples in the music industry, no one knows exactly how they met. What we do know is they met sometime while Beyoncé was still a part of Destiny's Child, but the rest of the details are relatively unknown. Bey told Seventeen magazine that she wasn't 18 when they met but insists she was of age when they started dating.

Jay-Z indicated that they met when Wyclef Jean worked with Destiny's Child on "No, No, No Part 2" which would have been 1997, when Beyoncé was only 16.

People Think They're Part Of The Illuminati

Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

One of the biggest rumors surrounding Bey and Jay is that they're both members of the secret society The Illuminati. Fans have looked for every Illuminati detail they can, claiming that the triangle hand symbol for Jay's former record label is actually an Illuminati nod. One fan theory even went so far as to claim Blue Ivy stands for "Born Living Under Evil, Illuminati's Very Youngest."

Beyoncé has tried to shut all the rumors down, particularly in her 2016 "Formation" where she sings "Ya'll haters corny with that Illuminati mess."

Beyoncé Didn't Even Like Jay-Z At First

@Beyonce/Instagram

It wasn't love at first sight with this musical couple. Bey and Jay met for the first time in the early 2000s because they ran in similar circles. Apparently, neither of them liked the other all that much but Jay-Z pursued a friendship because he thought they could bolster their brands with a collaboration.

It wasn't until after their first collab "03 Bonnie & Clyde" that Beyoncé's mom Tina convinced her daughter to give Jay-Z a chance.

Jay-Z Ended His Grammys Boycott To Support His New Bae

@Beyonce/Instagram

Many people forget that it happened, but Jay-Z underwent a self-imposed boycott of the Grammys for six years. From 1998-2004, Jay refused to show up to the ceremony even though he was nominated several times because he felt the ceremony didn't acknowledge talented rappers.

He put it all aside in 2004 to support Beyoncé. She had just dropped her first solo album, "Dangerously in Love," and it gained five nominations. He wisely chose to support his wife and has attended the ceremony every year since.

Blue Ivy's Name Has A Secret Origin

@Beyonce/Instagram

Remember how Bey and Jay are obsessed with the number four? Well, they passed that onto their first born child. The roman numeral for the number four is styled "IV" which sounds like "Ivy" when pronounced.

As for the "Blue" part, it seems that Jay has an obsessed with the color. On his track "Go Crazy" he sings "my favorite hue is Jay-Z blue" and he has three albums titles "Blueprint."

They Briefly Split In 2005

Lester Cohen/WireImages/Getty Images

There were early signs the Bey and Jay had a troubled relationship. Only two years into dating, the two secretly split for a year. The split came after allegations that Jay-Z had been having an affair with rising R&B pop-star, Rihanna.

The two obviously ended up back together but the early allegation of Jay's infidelity left a lasting impression on Beyoncé. What's even more shocking was that we didn't learn the truth about the rumors until 2015.

Rihanna's Publicist Finally Spilled The Beans In 2015

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Ten years after the rumors first landed about Jay-Z and Rihanna, her former publicist Jonathan Hay publicly admitted he'd fabricated the entire story. He actually apologized to both Bey and Jay in a statement that said his PR had spread rumors about Rihanna dating Jay-Z so that her debut single "Pon De Replay" would do well.

Hay also admitted he didn't think it would be as big a story as it was, but whe he saw the effects he felt sick to his stomach.

They're Worth A Billion Dollars

@RapUp/Twitter

Yes, you read that right, a BILLION dollars. On their own, each of them is worth a pretty penny. As of 2018, Beyoncé's net worth is $355 million thanks to her personal record sales and worth with Destiny's Child.

Jay-Z's is a staggering $900 million thanks to his music, streaming service, and work as a producer. Together, they clock in at a casual $1.25 billion net worth. Considering they also recently went on a world tour together, we're sure that net worth is just going to keep on rising.

They Struggled With Having A Child

@Beyonce/Instagram

In her documentary Life Is But A Dream, Beyoncé opened up about how difficult getting pregnant was for her. In fact, before they have Blue Ivy in 2012, the couple suffered a miscarriage. Bey talked about how excited the couple was and how they had even heard the baby's heartbeat and picked out names.

Sadly, she discovered she lost the child after going in for a routine doctor's appointment. Beyonce was devastated and said after the loss, she wrote the "saddest song" she'd ever written.

Her First Pregnancy Announcement Broke Records

@Beyonce/Instagram

The loss of their first child led Bey and Jay to be even more protective and secretive of their personal life. After months of rumors once again surrounding Beyoncé, she revealed her baby bump on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards in 2011 and showed it off during a performance of "Love on Top."

The performance was the most Googled term that week and the announcement holds the Guinness World Record for "most tweets per second recorded for a single event."

Bey Rented Out An Entire Hospital Floor To Give Birth

@Beyonce/Instagram

When Beyoncé was preparing to give birth to Blue Ivy, the couple paid a hefty $1.3 million to secure the entire fourth floor of the Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. A spokesperson denied the rumors, likely because they knew it would look bad on the couple, but a lot of witnesses reported otherwise.

Many people claimed they were stopped from entering the neonatal care unit, while others said they even knew security cameras had been taped over. Would you expect anything less from the ultra-private couple?

What Really Happened In That Elevator?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

One of the biggest shocks came in 2014 after an elevator video was leaked that showed Beyoncé's sister, Solange, physically assaulting Jay-Z in an elevator while Bey looked on doing nothing. The two released a joint statement saying the issue was private.

We've got some hints about the incident in the years after. Bey changed a lyric in her song "Flawless" to say "Of course sometimes [expletive] does down when there's a billion dollars on an elevator." Jay-Z later said the fight was the only time he and Solange had quarreled. Other than that, the video remains a Bey and Jay secret.

Yep, Jay-Z Really Did Cheat On Beyoncé

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rumors kept swirling about the elevator video until Beyoncé dropped the ultra-secret album Lemonade in 2016 which was full of lyrics suggesting things weren't okay in her marriage. One lyric about the "other women" led Beyonce's hive to go searching for "Becky with the good hair."

Many wondered if Jay-Z had really cheated until he dropped his album "4:44" one year later and the title track essentially admits to him cheating. They two have remained together so obviously, they've managed to work through their troubles.

Seriously, Who Is Becky With The Good Hair?

@Beyonce/Instagram

Even though everything seems fine now, people haven't stopped wondering who the mysterious other woman who managed to entice Jay-Z to cheat on Bey. The initial rumors targeted Rihanna (likely thanks to those early 2005 rumors), Rita Ora, Mya, and even Gwyneth Paltrow. Many of the women responded with statements because online abuse got so bad.

The most convincing rumor was that Becky was Rachel Roy, a fashion designer and ex-wife of one of Jay's business partners. After Bey dropped Lemonade she posted a cryptic Instagram with the caption "Good hair don't care." She later denied the rumors, so we might never know who Becky is.

They Tried To Patent Blue Ivy's Name

@Beyonce/Instagram

Both the name "Beyoncé" and "Jay-Z" are synonymous with a brand, so it's not exactly surprising to hear the couple wanted to turn their child's name into a legendary brand. In 2012, the two applied for a trademark protection of the name Blue Ivy with the hope of churning out a baby product line.

The U.S. Parent and Trademark Office declined their request on the grounds that other businesses have been using the name already. Bey and Jay are still able to use the name in business but they have to be open to competition.

They Once Rented Out The Louvre

@Beyonce/Instagram

Bey and Jay stunned their fans in 2017 with the release of their first collaborative album, Everything is Love. They shocked their fans further when the album artwork showed the two posing in front of the real Mona Lisa, which would mean they rented out the Louvre.

Although the Louvre declined to comment how much it would actually cost, according to The New York Times, renting out just one gallery can cost $17,500 for a day. Since the Carters got interior and exterior shots and likely didn't want anyone around, they probably rented out the entire museum.

Their Home Is Worth $88 Million

@Beyonce/Instagram

In 2017, hot off the success fo Lemonade and 4:44, the Carters bought a brand new home in Los Angeles reportedly worth $88 million. The LA Times said the house is more than 30,000 square feet and was the highest sale in Los Angeles County at the time.

The mansion comes with a full spa, home theatre, four pools, and even an indoor basketball court. Of course, when you have as much money in the bank as this couple does, it makes sense to throw down for a dream mansion.

Blue Ivy Has Had Some Pretty Expensive Dresses

@Beyonce/Instagram

The firstborn of music royalty has been dressed like a royal too. On an average day, Blue Ivy can be seen in a Gucci frock for a casual $655, no big deal. For formal events, Blue Ivy has been seen in gowns that match her mothers.

One tulle Mischka Aoki dress was worth a shocking $10,950. For context, that's the cost of an average year of rent. Do you feel poor yet?

Their Gift-Giving Game Is Insane

@Beyonce/Instagram

Unsurprisingly, flowers and chocolates don't cut it for a couple with a net worth of more than $1 billion. When it comes to birthdays and special occasions, the couple goes all out. Jay-Z received a $40 million private jet on Father's Day from Bey, while the rapper allegedly bought her a small island in Florida for her 29th birthday.

For his 41st birthday, she got him a $2 million Bugatti and two years later, he received a $5 million Hublot watch.

Blue Ivy Has Guested On Tracks For Her Parents

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

She's not even ten years old and Blue Ivy already has more credentials than most of us ever will. Blue Ivy's first appearance came at the end of the song "Blue" from Bey's 2013 self-titled album. You can hear Blue Ivy trying to pronounce her mom's name and eventually getting "Bee-sa-yay." Blue Ivy also appeared in the song's music video.

Blue landed her second credit in 2017 on Jay-Z's song "Legacy." The song is all about what will happen to his kids when he dies, and at the start you hear Blue say "Daddy, what's a will?"

They Got Married In Secret

@Beyonce/Instagram

The notoriously private couple were even sly when it came to getting married. Rather than plan a lavish wedding, the two married secretly on April 4, 2008 but their fans didn't find out until months later. It was only when the two went to get a marriage license in New York and invited friends back to a small rooftop party that the cat was out of the bag.

It actually took fans three more years to get a glimpse of the couple on their wedding day. A clip of Beyoncé in her wedding gown was revealed in her music video for "I Was Here."

Only One Of The Twins' Names Was Planned

@Beyonce/Instagram

The couple's second successful pregnancy resulted in a happy and healthy set of twins. On June 13, 2017, Beyoncé gave birth to a daughter, Rumi, and a son, Sir. Jay-Z told People magazine that only Rumi's name was planned. She was given the name as a tribute to the couple's favorite poet and philosopher, Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī.

As for Sir, apparently, they just knew the regal title fit when he arrived. Jay said that Sir "just carried himself like that, he just came out, like, Sir."

They Crash Karaoke Parties Together

@frieze_magazine/Twitter

Two women were very enthusiastically performing Beyoncé's "Party" at a Miami karaoke bar in 2014 when Bey, Jay-Z, and Kelly Rowland decided to join them on stage. According to the club's owner, the two women were confused and didn't even realize who was up on stage with them at first!

Finally, one woman recognized Rowland and quickly realized it must be the real Bey and Jay. The couple who crashes random karaoke parties together stays together. That's how the saying goes, right?

They Kept Things Low-Key For More Than A Year

@Beyonce/Instagram

Even after their first date, Beyoncé and Jay-Z kept things moving really slow. During an interview with Oprah, the "Single Ladies" singer said that they spent a year and a half just talking on the phone on a frequent basis. Slowly and steadily, things turned more serious and romantic.

Queen Bey said that this long period of deep friendship was what helped them build the foundation for a strong and happy marriage.

It Was Oprah Who Told Them To Keep Things Private ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT @Beyonce/Instagram ADVERTISEMENT If you follow either Beyoncé or Jay-Z you'll know they don't post too much personal information on social media. The two have always been an extremely private couple from the point they began dating to rumors of pregnancies and even rumors of scandals. ADVERTISEMENT That's all because, during an interview with Oprah, the talk-show host advised Beyoncé to never reveal who she was dating. Oprah later joked about it and told Bey it was okay to reveal who she married.

Some People Think They Fuel Rumors To Make Money ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT @Beyonce/Instagram ADVERTISEMENT Not everyone in the recording business seems to be super supportive of the couple despite their hard times. After the viral elevator video, many noticed the subsequent Lemonade and 4:44 albums made them a pretty penny. ADVERTISEMENT In the remix to Fat Joe and Remy Ma's song "All The Way Up," Jay-Z is featured with the lines "Your marriage made it is worth million/Lemonade is a popular drink and it still is/Survival of the littest." Many saw that as him bragging about their scandals making them money.

Bey Isn't Afraid To Tell Off Women Who Flirt With Jay ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT @Beyonce/Instagram ADVERTISEMENT It's no surprise that over the years of infidelity rumors, Beyoncé has become a little protective of her relationship. Actress Tiffany Haddish dropped a bomb in 2017 when she told GQ that Bey doesn't like women flirting with her man. ADVERTISEMENT According to Haddish, at an afterparty, she saw one woman flirting with Jay-Z and Bey intervened by telling the woman to remove her hands for Jay-Z's body and stood in between the two.

They Took Eachother's Names ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT @Beyonce/Instagram ADVERTISEMENT Although it's never been officially confirmed, rumor has it that the pair added each other's last names to their own. The highly unusual move would mean she is Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and he would be Shawn Carter-Knowles. ADVERTISEMENT The two have never confirmed the name change but it didn't seem like a surprise to fans. Both the singers are highly successful in their own regard, so it didn't make sense for only one to give up their status.

