The Most Dangerous Roads From Around The World That Are More Terrifying Than Any Roller Coaster

Are you up for taking the ultimate road trip? For plenty of years, roads have provided people an efficient way to travel. However, that's not always the case since some roads are heavily traveled and worn down dramatically.

Others are remote, winding, or extremely narrow that make them almost impossible to drive down. Whatever the case may be, however, you will be thankful that walking from work to home isn't so bad.

Trans-Siberian Highway In Russia Is One Of The Largest Highways In The World

dangerousroads.org

The highway is one of the longest highways in the world, and that includes the Trans-Canada Highway. For you to get from Vladivostok to St. Petersburg, the road crosses through forests, mountains, and more.

Much of the roadway is unpaved, which is not ideal for your casual Sunday morning drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cotopaxi Volcano Road In Ecuador Is A Challenge ADVERTISEMENT MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The 40-km long dirt track links the Pan American highway with the Cotopaxi Volcano Road. There are many vulnerable sections that are branching off the highway too. There's a little bit of everything, from enormous potholes, slippery slopes, and all around dangerous driving conditions. ADVERTISEMENT Seriously, unless you're a professional driver, don't even try to navigate your way through.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dalton Highway In Alaska Is One Of The Most Isolated Roads ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT dangerousroads.org ADVERTISEMENT This icy road was built in 1974 as a supply route for the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System. Driving down this route means you'll need to pack plenty of supplies. There are only three towns on the 413-mile trek, one of which is named Deadhorse. ADVERTISEMENT To make matters worse, large sections of the road have fallen into disrepair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic Road Is The Most Dangerous Road In All Of Norway ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The twisting ribbon of nothing but concrete might look beautiful, but don't be fooled because driving along the Atlantic Road will feel like a roller coaster ride. It's even worse when the weather isn't on your side. ADVERTISEMENT In this part of the world, it's visibility can disappear in a matter of seconds, so you have to stay alert as you twist and turn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pan-American Highway Has Been Named The Longest Motorable Road In The World ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Birgit Ryningen/VW Pics/UIG via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT It's the longest motorable road and when you see just how far it stretches, you'll see why. It extends from Alaska all the way down to the tip of South America, about 19,000 miles in total. ADVERTISEMENT Now, can picture crossing two continents and traversing through jungles, mountains, and more? It sounds like it's coming out of Need for Speed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patiopoulo-Perdikaki Road In Greece Is Filled With Potholes And Lacking Guardrails ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT dangerousroads.org ADVERTISEMENT It's not a fun drive. This is a mountain road with many dangerous dropoffs. With drops that appear to be hundreds, if not thousands of feet to the side, experienced drivers could be the only ones who should attempt this route. ADVERTISEMENT Outside of that, it's not recommended to go here. I'm getting anxious just looking at it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karakoram Highway Is The Highest Paved Road In The World ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Mian Khursheed/For The Washington Post via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The highway connects China and Pakistan 15,400 feet above sea level. There are no barriers, and many drivers have been victims of altitude sickness or distracted by the gorgeous views. Because of its high elevation and how difficult it was to construct, it's even referred to as the Eighth Wonder Of The World. ADVERTISEMENT The good news? There are plans to widen the road from 32 feet to nearly 100.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canning Stock Route In Australia Is Almost Impossible To Travel During The Warmer Months ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT hermamaps.com ADVERTISEMENT Yeah, this certainly doesn't offer any excellent views. The 1,150-mile long track is one of the world's most remote roads. It'll take you two to three weeks to drive it from start to finish. ADVERTISEMENT It's impossible to travel when it's hot, and drivers are advised to travel in multi-vehicle convoys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tizi-N-Test In Morocco Became The First Modern Road Link Between Marrakech and Souss Plains ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Independent Picture Service/UIG via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The narrow winding road was blasted out of the rock in the 1920s. The steep drops mean it's best to avoid if you suffer from vertigo. Local drivers are known to drive along the road at break-neck speeds, so you can probably guess who's a local and who's a tourist. ADVERTISEMENT During the winter, landslides and avalanches occur almost on a daily basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guoliang Tunnel In China Has 30 Windows Carved Out Of The Rock ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Feature China / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The inside of this 3/4 mile road tunnel is only 16 feet tall. It's in the Taihang Mountains of Henan Province in China. It's not recommended to stop and take a selfie with the carved out windows, but as you can see, that's what this lady is doing. ADVERTISEMENT Oh, and before it was built, locals from the village used a ladder to get back and forth.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Yungas Highway In Bolivia Was Once The Main Route To The City's Capital ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Giles Clarke/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT It went into La Paz, which holds the honor of the world's highest capital city. Eventually, authorities built a shiny new highway, and locals continued to speed down the road. ADVERTISEMENT One of the most unnerving sights is the dozens of makeshift memorials, which are dedicated to those who lost their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fairy Meadows Road Is Only For People Who Have Nerves Of Steel ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT dangerousroads.org ADVERTISEMENT The road in Pakistan is only open during the summer months. A six-mile stretch of the track is exceptionally hazardous. The way was built hundreds of years ago by villagers on Nanga Parbat Mountain. ADVERTISEMENT Since then, it has not been repaired or renovated. One false move could be the end of your life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zojila Pass In India Is 11,500 Feet Above Sea Level ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Yawar Nazir/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The Himalayan highway connects Ladakh and Kashmir. The uneven road surface means it's only really suitable for off-road vehicles. During the winter months, wind, snow, and rain make the road even more of a challenge, and you can't expect the average car to be able to push through. ADVERTISEMENT It's another spot on this list where it's probably best not to look down.

ADVERTISEMENT

There Is Only One Way To Sagada On The Halsema Highway In The Philippines ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT dangerousroads.org ADVERTISEMENT The only way to get there is the landslide-prone Halsema Highway. The favorite tourist spot in the Philippines is one of the most poorly maintained roads in the world. ADVERTISEMENT Every single year, a bus or two will go rolling over the edge, so it's pretty hard to trust using public transportation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodovia da Morte Is Nicknamed The Highway Of Death ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Giles Clarke/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The BR-116 is the second-longest highway in Brazil. It's the home to more than a thousand deaths every year. The cliff section that leads up to Sao Paulo is extremely dangerous. ADVERTISEMENT It's mostly due to poor weather conditions and winding roads that run very close to the mountain's edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skippers Canyon Road In New Zealand Was Carved Out Of The Side Of A Mountain ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT dangerousroads.org ADVERTISEMENT It was carved out over 140 years ago, and it's still dangerous to this day. Not even your drivers' insurance would cover you if you run into trouble. ADVERTISEMENT If you encounter another vehicle along the way, you'll have to reverse for up to two miles before you can even find a passing point.

ADVERTISEMENT

US Route 431 In Alabama Is Known As The Highway To Hell ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Pinterest ADVERTISEMENT There are many factors tath contribute to this name, including poor visibility, speeding, and unexpected lane changes. The highway is filled with crosses to commemorate the many victims down the stretch. More than 34,000 people die in the States every year on the roads. ADVERTISEMENT That makes US Route 431 the fourth-riskiest route for you to get into a car.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pasubio Road In Italy Is A Road The Government Tried To Shut Down ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT ITALYMagazine.com ADVERTISEMENT This ancient road almost got shut down by the government. The reason why is because they wanted to save the residents from themselves. Interestingly enough, the way is well-known for its incredible views, as well as the 52 hand-carved tunnels. ADVERTISEMENT It's certainly not the place for motorists to speed along the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruta Nacional 5 In Chile Is One Of The Driest In The World ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT dangerousroads.org ADVERTISEMENT The Atacama Desert is one of the driest in the world. The national highway Ruta 5 travels right through it as well. With strong winds, no petrol stations, all you can do is say hello to boredom and huge gusts of wind. ADVERTISEMENT If that's not enough, a dense fog can blind drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taroko Gorge Road In Taiwan Is The Most Dangerous In The Country ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Alberto Buzzola/LightRocket via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT A road that features blind bends and mountain drops, the Taroko Gorge is also filled with massive typhoons. Plus, seismic activity can add on to the dangers of the roads. It contributes to over 95,000 deaths in Taiwan every year. ADVERTISEMENT It's not as "Magnificent and Splendid" as the translated name suggests.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Apache Trail In Arizona Cuts Through Mountains ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Pinterest / @TripAdvisorUS ADVERTISEMENT There's no denying that the Apache Trail in Arizona is one of the most breathtakingly beautiful drives in America, but beauty comes at a price! That price? Your sanity — that is, unless driving switchbacks through a literal mountain doesn't make your heart race. ADVERTISEMENT The Apache Trail cuts through the Superstition Mountains. The drive requires extreme focus and a slow pace to avoid plunging off a cliff (notice how guard rails are non-existent here!).

ADVERTISEMENT

Rock Slides at Khardung La Are a Serious Concern ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT SKODA AUTO / We Love Cycling / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Khardung La is a mountain pass in India which boasts an elevation of 17,359 feet at its highest point. It's often incorrectly cited as the highest vehicle-accessible pass in the world. While this isn't true, Khardung La is still notable and considered very dangerous. ADVERTISEMENT If the threat of a rock slide pummeling your car isn't your idea of a good time, maybe take another route.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eshima Ohashi Bridge Is the Largest Rigid-Frame Bridge In the Country ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Pinterest / @blhott ADVERTISEMENT Eshima Ohashi Bridge was built to help ships pass underneath it was ease. While that's great news for the seaman, it means that drivers have to traverse a bridge with very steep angles. ADVERTISEMENT The bridge may be short in length but experience serious elevation gain — and fast. If you're afraid of heights, you've been warned!

ADVERTISEMENT

Caucasus Road In Russia Is a Hot Mess ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT TASSTASS via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Unpaved? Check. Narrow? Check. Difficult to navigate? Double check. To put it simply, Caucasus Road in Russia (also known as Route M29) is a hot mess that tests drivers' ability to maintain their composure. ADVERTISEMENT When you add rain or snow to the mix, things only get more challenging. Oh, and did we mention part of the road dissects a mountain?

ADVERTISEMENT

Only Experienced Swimmers Should Take the Le Passage du Gois ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Maurice ROUGEMONT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Le Passage du Gois in France is unique because it cuts through a body of water. While this makes for a scenic driver at times, it also means that high tide is a nightmare. In fact, drivers are advised to take caution even when the tide is low as rouge waves tends to splash over the side. ADVERTISEMENT There have been numerous incidents of cars being completely submerged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Road to Hana Boasts Ocean and Mountain Views ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Sergi Reboredo/VW PICS/UIG via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The Road to Hana is a must for travelers visiting the island of Maui. The Road to Hana is famous for its natural beauty, unblemished landscapes, and incredible waterfalls. ADVERTISEMENT While the majority of the road is paved, drivers should still be cautious of narrow pathways and steep cliffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stelvio Pass Road Requires Serious Skills to Traverse ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT DigitalGlobe/ScapeWare3d / Contributor ADVERTISEMENT Located in the Italian Alps, Stelvio Pass is just 1.7 miles long but is considered to be the most-winding road in the world. With switchbacks aplenty, this road challenges even the most experienced drivers. ADVERTISEMENT If you take this route, it's advised that you (or whoever is driving) has some serious maneuverability skills!

ADVERTISEMENT

There Have Been 82,000 Accidents on the Sichuan-Tibet Highway In the Last 20 Years ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Arterra/UIG via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The Sichuan-Tibet Highway is breathtaking and one of the most statistically dangerous roads in the world. ADVERTISEMENT Thanks to frequent avalanches, rock slide, and generally poor weather in the area, the highway is prone to accidents. In fact, in the last two decades, there have been 82,000 accidents or 5.1 accidents per every 10,000 vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

A44 is Responsible for Numerous Head-On Collisions ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Antony Stone/PA Images via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT A44 runs from Oxford to Aberystwyth in the United Kingdom. Upon first glance, the road may seem like your normal thorough fare, but don't be fooled. ADVERTISEMENT A44 changes what side of the road drivers are required to drive on, which is not only confusing, but potentially deadly — especially for unfamiliar drivers. It's no surprise that this road experiences a significant number of head-on collisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

A537 Is Nicknamed "The Widow Maker" ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Christopher Furlong / Staff ADVERTISEMENT A44 gets a bad rap, but there's another United Kingdom highway with a dangerous record. A537 is a two-lane highway that looks pretty run-of-the-mill at a glance — but this highway has been the location of 34 critical accidents in recent years. ADVERTISEMENT The highway is recognized by the United Kingdom's Road Safety Foundation as being very dangerous. If that's not enough for you to avoid it, its nickname is "The Widow Maker."

ADVERTISEMENT

Luxor-al-Hurghada Road Is Known for Its Criminal Activity ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Pinterest / @LegendaryFinds ADVERTISEMENT Luxor-al-Hurghada Road presents dangers in many forms. For starters, much of the road is devoid of pavement and the lack of streetlights make driving at night especially perilous. But the biggest dangers of Luxor-al-Hurghada Road are the people that inhabit the area. ADVERTISEMENT The area is known to have bandits camped throughout and most accidents are actually a result of criminal activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't Let the Beauty of Patiopuolo-Perdikaki Road Fool You ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT YouTube / Ser Pappas ADVERTISEMENT Patiopuolo-Perdikaki Road in Greece is absolutely breathtaking, but don't let its beauty fool you. Thanks to a combination of lack of maintenance and few guard rails, this road is one of the most dangerous in the world. ADVERTISEMENT Due to its high elevation, the area is susceptible to cold temperatures and inclement weather which only makes traversing the route all them more terrifying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transfăgărășan Should Be Traversed With Extreme Caution ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Alexander Spatari / Contributor ADVERTISEMENT Romania's highest road draws drivers in with the promise of breathtaking views — but Transfăgărășan should only be traversed with extreme caution. ADVERTISEMENT Climbing to an altitude of 6,699 feet, Transfăgărășan is dotted with sharp descents, long S-curves, and hairpin turns. Due to its topography, the average speed limit is just 25 miles per hour, but daredevils often push the limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

R504 Kolyma Highway Is Nicknamed the Road of Bones ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Wikimedia Commons / Missy Leone ADVERTISEMENT You don't earn a nickname like "Road of Bones" for nothing. The R504 Kolyma Highway has a unique history. It was built by prisoners n 1932 and was finally completed two decades later. During that time, many of the prisoners died, so the road was named after their skeletons. ADVERTISEMENT As if you needed another reason to avoid this route, the coldest temperature ever recorded outside Antarctica occurred here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commonwealth Avenue Is a Lawless Place ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Medium / talalsarwarkhanniazi ADVERTISEMENT Does the idea of driving without and law enforcement or regulations sound like a dream to you? If so, get on over to Commonwealth Avenue in the Philippines. While you may get to your destination faster by taking this route, it's important to be vigilant. ADVERTISEMENT The road in Quezon City has had numerous cyclist, pedestrian, and vehicular collisions throughout the years, many of which have been fatal. It's not called "Killer Highway" for nothin'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pangi via Kishtwar Is Only Accessible for Part of the Year ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT YouTube / @HimalayanRoads ADVERTISEMENT The Pangi via Kishtwar boasts some of the most breathtaking views on the route, which passes through two remote districts, Jammu and Kashmir. For those who are brave enough to take the journey, the payoff is (potentially) huge as the valley of Pangi is hidden between the Zanskar and Pir Panjal ranges in the Western Himilayans. Few people see the wonder because it is often covered with snow. ADVERTISEMENT While the sites of sure to be incredible, they come at a cost. This drive is particularly volatile and much of the journey takes place on one-lane dirt roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

A726 Is Full of Wrong-Way Drivers ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Pinterest / vickrauser ADVERTISEMENT A726 is located in Scotland and boasts miles of lush green scenery...but perhaps its too scenic? While the road may look picturesque, it's known for being one of the most perilous. ADVERTISEMENT A726 is the site of numerous fatal collisions, particularly head-on crashes and wrong-way drivers. In recent years there have been petitions to decrease the speed limit in the hopes of preventing future accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arica to Iquique Road ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Pinterest / @AndreaEskuche ADVERTISEMENT There's something about driving on a scenic roads that makes us feel a false sense of security — but don't let this road fool you. Arica to Iquique is a road that runs through and area of Chile. It's undoubtedly beautiful, which may make drivers distracted or blissfully unaware that they're speeding. ADVERTISEMENT But with its steep drops, deep valleys, and long strips of desert, this road should be traversed with caution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnali Highway ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Pinterest / @YourDailyDish ADVERTISEMENT Karnali Highway's annual death toll is somewhere around 50. This is largely thanks to its unpaved roads and deep potholes coupled with steep climbs and numerous cliff sides. ADVERTISEMENT The highway spans 144 miles and is a vital transport link between the regions of Jumla and Karnali in Nepal, which means some drivers have no choice but to traverse the highway and hope for the best.

ADVERTISEMENT