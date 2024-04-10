Mystery Behind A Missing World War II Submarine And Its Crew Finally Solved

During World War II, in 1944, a United States Navy submarine and it's crew of 80 members disappeared off of the coast of Japan. During its time in operation, the submarine was in working order with researchers still questioning what may have happened to it. Today, Tim Taylor and his team are on the search for it, utilizing modern technology to aid in the search.

However, due to technical difficulties, the expedition had to be cut short. Yet, when he checked the footage, he noticed something interesting about the data that led him to search once more. What Taylor and his team found shocked everyone involved.

The USS Grayback

Naval History and Heritage Comand

The United States submarine that went missing in 1944 was the U.S.S. Grayback or the S.S. -208, although that name is not as commonly known.

Currently, searching for the submarine is part of what is known as the Lost 52 Project, which is a project that was dedicated toward finding the 52 submarines that had gone missing over the course of World War II. Unfortunately, the Grayback itself was reported missing in the latter part of March 1944.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sounds Of Victory ADVERTISEMENT CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT On January 28, 1944, Grayback was sent out from Pearl Harbor on a combat patrol mission. This would be the submarine's tenth voyage during the war, and nobody would have guessed that it was going to be the last. ADVERTISEMENT A few weeks before it went missing off of the radar, it sent several messages of victory to its base, noting its defeat of two rival subs, the Japanese freighters Toshin Maru and Taikei Maru. These messages were received on February 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

There Was A Second Radio Message ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Arkivi/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The following day, on February 25, 1944, the crew aboard the Grayback sent another victorious radio message, claiming that they had destroyed Asama Maru, a Japanese submarine that was used primarily as a troop carrier. ADVERTISEMENT In addition, they also sunk the Napo Maru tanker. However, since this last report, there were no more victorious messages as they had to move to Midway Atoll in the North Pacific to re-supply, as they only had two torpedoes left.

ADVERTISEMENT

It Was Reported Missing ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The message received from Grayback on February 25 would be the last that anyone ever heard from them. Based on the location when they sent their last message, it was estimated that they should have reached the re-supply station by March 7. ADVERTISEMENT The situation became even more alarming when the submarine still didn't arrive that their expected destination at Midway Atoll an entire three weeks later. Finally, the vessel was reported missing on March 30, 1944.

ADVERTISEMENT

Building Grayback Was No Easy Feat ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Berliner Verlag/Archiv/picture alliance via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT On April 3, 1940, the U.S.S. Grayback was laid on the grounds of the Electric Boat Company in Groton, Connecticut. The Electric Boat Company was known for having skilled workers and engineers, so it was clear that the project of building the submarine was in good hands. ADVERTISEMENT The company had been building submarines since 1899, with their first vessel being the U.S.S. Holland, the first US Navy submarine. Furthermore, during World War I, the United States and the United Kingdom greatly benefited from the company's 85-submarine project.

ADVERTISEMENT

They Manufactured A Lot Of Subs During World War II ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Over the course of World War II, the Electric Boat Company was commissioned to build another 74 submarines, with one of them being the Grayback. The Grayback was what is known as a Tambor-vessel class and was one of 12 built by the company, with seven of them being destroyed previously in World War I. ADVERTISEMENT The other Tmbor submarines were withdrawn from operation, although the Grayback went missing before it could be recalled like the others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grayback Was An Impressive Vessel ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Buyenlarge/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The Grayback was designed to measure at a length of 300 feet from stern to stern, with the ability to submerge to a maximum of 2,410 tons of pressure beneath the waves. ADVERTISEMENT Furthermore, the width of the boat measured 27 feet and had a surface speed of 20 knots and an underwater speed of just under nine knots. On top of that, the Grayback could impressively remain submerged underwater for up to 48 hours, covering many miles.

ADVERTISEMENT

It Ran On Diesel ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Buyenlarge/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Four electric motors drove the propellers of the submarine that was also operated by diesel engines that allowed the submarine to go to a diving depth of up to 250 feet. ADVERTISEMENT Unfortunately, the submarine was over capacity when it was lost at sea. It was designed to fit a crew of 54 enlisted men and six officers. On its final voyage in February 1944, it had a crew of 80 men.

ADVERTISEMENT

It Was Designed For Warfare ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Buyenlarge/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT On top of its ability to travel fast and deep beneath the water, it was also equipped for battle. The Grayback was fitted with ten 21-inch torpedo tubes with six located towards the bow and four at the stern. ADVERTISEMENT Furthermore, the ship had a 50-caliber gun, Oerlikon 20mm cannons, and Bofors 40mm, which lined the deck. The weapons were designed to provide both defense and attack abilities both beneath the water and when it surfaced.

ADVERTISEMENT

It Was Ready For Battle In No Time ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Bettmann/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Just ten months after the vessel's construction was completed by the Electric Boat Company, Rear Admiral Wilson Brown's wife personally announced the launching of the Grayback on January 31, 1941. ADVERTISEMENT The submarine was then commissioned into the United States Navy on June 30 that same year. This was just five months before the United States declared war on Japan after the attack on Pearl Harbor which took place on December 7, 1941.

ADVERTISEMENT

It Was Put On Patrol ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Arkivi/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT After being brought into the United States Navy, the submarine fell under the command of Lieutenant Willard A. Saunder on Long Island Sound. Its initial voyages were used as a test to see the submarine's capabilities were and for its crew to get a feel for her and learn all of her technical aspects. ADVERTISEMENT Once everyone on board was comfortable running the ship, the Grayback went on patrol, where she covered parts of the Caribbean and the Chesapeake Bay in September 1941.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparing For War ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT PhotoQuest/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT After undergoing a series of checks and maintenance at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard on the coast of Maine, the vessel made its way back to Pearl Harbor in 1942. By the time the Grayback arrived in Pearl Harbor, the United States was already deep into World War II, and it was clear that the crew of the Grayback would be seeing action sooner rather than later. ADVERTISEMENT Its first taste of war was one February 15, 1942, as it sailed along the coasts of the island of Guam, where Japan had invaded in 1941.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heading Into Enemy Territories ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT On top of patrolling the coasts of Guam, the submarine also went into close range of Saipan, a Japanese territory. The patrol lasted a total of three weeks, with the submarine becoming involved in a series of "hide and seek" games with one particular Japanese submarine. ADVERTISEMENT During that time, the Japanese submarine fired two torpedoes at the Gray, with both of them missing. The Grayback was then able to attack and return fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Taste Of Battle ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT While still patrolling around enemy territories, the Grayback managed to escape from several other enemy ships, even managing to sink an impressive 3,291-ton submarine. ADVERTISEMENT However, on her second voyage, the vessel encountered little to no fighting, and she ended up docking at Fremantle. There, for a period of her military career, the Grayback remained docked at this base that was located in Western Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grayback Experienced Some Troubles ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Bettmann/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT During its next two missions at sea, the Grayback found itself sailing across South China's territory and had several issues with enemy patrol, low-lit nights, and waters that were perilous to cross at times. ADVERTISEMENT Nevertheless, the Grayback was overall successful, managing to destroy several enemy boats and merchant ships. Then, on December 7, 1942, the Grayback set sail for the port of Australia once more in preparation to complete its fifth mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Christmas The Crew Would Never Forget ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT DEA / A. DAGLI ORTI/De Agostini via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT On Christmas day, 1942, the Grayback experienced what might have been their most dangerous day yet. They were faced with four enemy landing barges when surfacing from the depths. Luckily, the Grayback managed to sink them, using their deck guns. ADVERTISEMENT Just four days later, the submarine was attacked again by a fighter boat that shot at the Grayback with torpedoes, although the submarine was able to evade them. In 1943, the Grayback was caught in a cat and mouse game with the Japanese Vessel I-18, eventually destroying the ship and killing all on board.

ADVERTISEMENT

They Were Sent On A Rescue Mission ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT On the submarine's fifth tour, the Grayback was involved in a rescue mission that many consider being one of their most daring. In Japanese territory, a Martin B-26 Marauder crash-landed, leaving six Americans stranded. ADVERTISEMENT At dusk, two crew members of the Grayback launched a search-and-rescue mission that resulted in the finding and the saving of the Americans that were shot down. By dawn, the Grayback was beneath the waves, successfully evading Japanese aircraft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grayback Was Eventually Damaged ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The following evening, after the men had been found and the submarine was safe underneath the water, the two crewmen carefully guided the stranded men to the location of the submarine. ADVERTISEMENT For his efforts, Commander Edward C. Stephan, who took command in September 1942, was awarded the Navy Cross for his bravery as well as the U.S. Army Silver Star. Nevertheless, as their mission continued, the submarine continued to damage enemy ships but was eventually damaged herself by depth charges from an enemy destroyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Returning To Australia ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The enemy weapons had severely damaged a hatch on the Grayback's hull, resulting in a leakage that forced them to dock at the Brisbane port in Australia. ADVERTISEMENT After some repairs as well as improvements, the submarine's next mission was a patrol in February 1943. However, it saw no attacks due to manufacturing radar and other newly installed technologies. Nevertheless, the Grayback managed to push through to see its seventh tour, which began in April of 1943.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back In Action ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Culture Club/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The submarine's seventh tour proved much more eventful than its sixth, and she went on to sink the Yodogawa Maru, a Japanese merchant ship. Then, just a few days later, the Grayback managed to sink another Japanese boat with only one torpedo, and the following day an incredible three more. ADVERTISEMENT After this string of victories, the Grayback set sail back to Pearl Harbor and eventually San Francisco, California, where she would undergo a refitting process.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Comes Commander Moore And The Creation Of The "Wolfpack" ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Hulton Archive/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT On September 12, 1943, the Grayback found itself in Pearl Harbor, preparing for more missions on the Pacific. Being the ship's eighth mission, the submarine was now under the command of Commander John Anderson Moore. ADVERTISEMENT Just two weeks after docking in Pearl Harbor, the ship set out once more to Midway Atoll, but this time with the U.S.S. Shad. While at Midway Atoll, the U.S.S. Cero joined the Grayback and Shad, forming what is known as the "Wolfpack." Submarines teaming up had proven to be successful and was a tactic used by German U-boats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolfpack Was Fierce ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Implemented by the United States Navy, the Wolfpack proved to be as successful as anyone had hoped. Together, these three submarines managed to sink over 38,000 tons of Japanese shipping. ADVERTISEMENT By November 10, 1943, the three boats had returned to Midway Atoll after they had run out of all of their ammunition. By the end of this tour, Commander Moore was the second officer to receive a Navy Cross while being in command of the Grayback.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Submarine's Ninth Tour Was Short Yet Effective ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Fox Photos/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT On December 2, 1943, the Grayback was commissioned to set sail once again, but this time to the East China Sea. This ninth patrol saw the Grayback incredibly firing all of their torpedoes in just five days in which four Japanese warships were destroyed. ADVERTISEMENT Out of ammunition, the Grayback was forced to return to Pearl Harbor, where commander John Anderson Moore was awarded yet again with another Navy Cross.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Last Time Setting Sail ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT After nine incredibly successful mission, the Grayback found itself back at the port of Pearl Harbor before going on her tenth, and unknowingly, final mission. The submarine set off onto the ocean open for its last time on January 28, 1944, and as mentioned earlier, its final message to base was on February 25, 1944. ADVERTISEMENT By March 30, the legendary submarine had been officially declared as missing, with no contact being able to be sent or received to the submarine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Final Task ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Upon leaving Pearl Harbor, the Grayback's final mission was a dangerous one, which was to sink a significant 21,594 tons of Japanese shipping. At this point, this was the third time that Moore would be the commander of the vessel. ADVERTISEMENT And, when the ship was never seen on land again, Commander Moore was posthumously awarded his third Navy Cross. Grayback was also awarded her eighth battle star for her service during World War II.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Attempt At Research And Investigation ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Hulton Archive/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT After the Grayback had disappeared, it would be decades before the truth was eventually revealed as to what had happened to the submarine. Not only did the Navy lose the vessel, but most likely all of the 80 souls on board. ADVERTISEMENT At first, the US Navy assumed that the submarine had been sunk around 100 miles southeast of the Japanese island of Okinawa. However, after several investigation attempts, it turned out that the information provided was based on data that had an error.

ADVERTISEMENT

There Was A Single-Digit Error ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Bettmann/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The information that the Navy was using to try and pinpoint where the Grayback may have sunk came from Japanese war records. However, as it turns out, there was a single-digit in a map that had been transcribed that was wrong. ADVERTISEMENT This meant that where the Navy originally thought the submarine might have been was nowhere close to where it actually was. Knowing that investigators had been looking in the wrong place for years, they had a whole new set of problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

A New Investigation In 2018 ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT In 2018, researchers Tim Taylor started up the investigation once again to re-examine the disappearance of the submarine and see where the Navy went wrong in the first place. ADVERTISEMENT Luckily, this time, there was a key to the mystery that was discovered about the truth of what happened. Taylor then spearheaded the Lost 52 Project, a private investigation designed to find the various remains of the 52 submarines that went missing during the conflict of World War II.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Japanese And United States Collaboration ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Ironically, Taylor ended up teaming up with Yutaka Iwasaki, a Japanese researcher, to help decipher the files that were found on the Sasebo base. ADVERTISEMENT The Japnese used this base during the Second World War that housed much of the Japanese Imperial Navy at times. This location was the site of daily radio contacts from both Naha and Okinawa and was also the location for Japanese naval air.

ADVERTISEMENT

Figuring Out The Mistake ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Picture Post /Hulton Archive/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Iwasaki got to work immediately on the project, and before long, discovered the error that was in the transcription on the report that was collected on February 27, 1944, at Sasebo from Naha. ADVERTISEMENT Incredibly, the data that was collected was only a few days before Grayback had docked on the base. Furthermore, there was also a detailed report of an attack by a Nakajima B5N bomber collected from an aircraft carrier.

ADVERTISEMENT

It Was The Bomber ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Culture Club/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT On February 27, the Nakajima B5N Japanese bomber reported that they had released a 500-pound missile on a submarine that had surfaced. The report detailed that the missile was dropped to the rear of the conning tower, which caused an explosion that supposedly killed all on board and sank the submarine. ADVERTISEMENT In 2019, Iwasaki told the New York Times that "In that radio record, the longitude and latitude of the attack were outlined clearly." He then admitted that previous investigations were over 100 miles off.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Search Was On ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT IBRAHIM CHALHOUB/AFP via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT With this new information revealed, Taylor was now confident that he would be able to find the wreckage site of Grayback. ADVERTISEMENT So, during the spring of 2019, Taylor and his team set out to find the truth. Miraculously, it was a success, and the Lost 52 team managed to locate the once lost submarine's hull that had remained on the ocean floor after so many years.

ADVERTISEMENT

They Also Found The Bodies ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT IBRAHIM CHALHOUB/AFP via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Although it was exciting to finally find the lost submarine, the team came to the painful realization that they would most likely also discover the bodies. ADVERTISEMENT In an interview with the New York Times, Taylor explained, It was a great feeling but also sad as we found the 80 men." This made the discovery not hard for the team, but also those who had lost loved ones aboard the Grayback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Personal Stories ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Gloria Hurney was one of the living individuals that was personally affected by the discovery of the Grayback, 75 years after it had gone missing. Her Uncle, Raymond Parks, was a member of the submarine as an electrician's mate, first class. ADVERTISEMENT In her past, Gloria recounts that she had read a book that claimed only God could tell you where the lost ships were, which left her without any closure. Luckily, the team's findings proved different. Of course, she was not the only person that was impacted by the discovery.

ADVERTISEMENT