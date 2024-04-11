A Father and Son Discover Viking Treasure Worth £1 Million And Their Lives Are Never the Same

Lauren Kirkbride | April 11, 2024 7:17 pm

A father and son in Yorkshire, England loved to grab their metal detectors and hit the fields every weekend. For six years, they never found anything substantial beyond buttons and scraps of metal. But one day in January 2007, their lives and the lives of British historians changed forever.

What looked like a single silver coin in the mud turned out to be a much larger treasure. See what they discovered, and how it forever altered modern perception of Anglo-Saxon Vikings.

A Normal Day Of Metal Detecting

Andrew and David Whelan
Youtube/CarlyJay31
Youtube/CarlyJay31

In 2007, David Whelan and his son Andrew went metal detecting in their hometown of North Yorkshire, United Kingdom. For years, the two of them spent their weekends metal detecting together.

David Whelan had been metal detecting for six years. Together, he and his son had explored numerous fields, farms, and beaches around the United Kingdom. On a Saturday morning in January, they ventured into an open field in Harrogate.

ADVERTISEMENT

It Felt Like An Unlucky Day

ADVERTISEMENT
Veryan countryside, with livestock grazing in the distance, Cornwall, United Kingdom.
Getty Images
Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew had initially felt unlucky when the two drove out to the countryside. The owners of two farms turned them away, and they argued with each other before they visited their "last resort," Harrogate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Whelans had scoured Harrogate field many times before, and only found a couple of scraps of metal and 90 buttons. They scavenged the muddy, deeply plowed area for hours and found nothing. Still, they decided to continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buzzer Goes Off

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A metal detector being held over a find in Lower Saxony
Hauke-Christian Dittrich/picture alliance via Getty Images
Hauke-Christian Dittrich/picture alliance via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

As fate would have it, their metal detectors caught a signal. Thrilled, David and Andrew picked up their shovels and began digging. After a little while, they received a stronger signal coming from the metal detector.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I just kept digging," David Whelan, age 60, said later in an interview. "A ball of earth rolled out to the side of the hole, and I could see a coin stuck in it."

ADVERTISEMENT

Their First Finding

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Some of the 600 coins of a find of Viking treasure dating back to the ninth century, discovered from the Harrogate area in January, are shown at the British Museum in London today.
Stefan Rousseau - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Stefan Rousseau - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

The father and son had unearthed a silver coin. The coin was large and muddy and clearly didn't belong to British currency. "We knew it was something big," Andrew Whelan said, "and we were shaking with excitement as we lifted it out."

ADVERTISEMENT

They could have stopped there. The coin alone was more than they had ever found after years of metal detecting. But for some reason, Andrew and David decided to continue digging in that same spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

There's More In Store

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Vale York Hoard coins in cup
Youtube/CarlyJay31
Youtube/CarlyJay31
ADVERTISEMENT

What lied beneath beat their wildest dreams. When they dug further, they found far more coins-- 617, to be exact-- along with a ring, pins, lumps of raw silver, and a decorated cup. David and Andrew knew that they had discovered something bigger than themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's a thing of dreams to find something like this,' said Andrew, 35, after his discovery. "If we had found one coin we would have been over the moon."

ADVERTISEMENT

...Now What?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Silver coins from the Vale of York viking hoard are displayed at a press conference to unveil the newly conserved hoard at the British Museum
LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

David and Andrew understood that they had discovered something substantial, but didn't know what exactly they had found. The father and son duo dug all that they could see out of the hole and drove it back home to Leeds.

ADVERTISEMENT

In accordance with British law, they couldn't keep the goods for themselves. Under the Treasure Act of 1996, they had to report any historically significant finding to the Coroner's Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, The Experts Determine What It's Worth

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Viking treasure of the Harrogate Hoard
Youtube/CarlyJay31
Youtube/CarlyJay31
ADVERTISEMENT

David and Andrew understood that their discovery had historical significance, and opted to tell officials. They left the ancient treasure on their kitchen table and drove to a local Coroner's office to report the discovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coroner sent the items to the British Museum, where experts would write a report about the artifacts. Based on that, the Coroner would determine how much the treasure was worth. It took several months for David and Andrew to hear back.

ADVERTISEMENT

So What Did They Discover?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Some of the objects of a find of Viking treasure dating back to the ninth century discovered from the Harrogate in January, are shown at the British Musuem in London.
Stefan Rousseau - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Stefan Rousseau - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

After examining the artifacts, conservators and historians determined that the treasure belonged to a Viking king, who had brought it over to Anglo-Saxon England to bury his goods in the early tenth century.

ADVERTISEMENT

The items dated back to the tenth century, and curator Bill Ager believes that the king buried them in 927 for safekeeping. That makes the treasure, most of which made out of solid gold and silver, over 1,000 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okay, But How Much Is It Worth?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Viking treasure
Youtube/ArchaeologyinEurope
Youtube/ArchaeologyinEurope
ADVERTISEMENT

Although Vikings owned the treasure, the actual objects came from outside countries and dated back to the ninth century. Coins, rings, armbands, necklaces, and cups made from both silver and gold each added a sum to the collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire hoard comes out to £1,082,000, or $1,376,574. The cup alone is estimated to be worth over £200,000, or $254,450. It's more than the father and son could ever dream of.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Gets The Cut?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A gilt silver vessel from the Vale of York viking hoard is displayed at a press conference to unveil the newly conserved hoard at the British Museum
Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images
Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

The British Museum wanted this treasure to go on display. However, a judge determined that they would have to buy it first. The British Museum had to team up with the York Museum trust to raise enough money to buy the treasure.

ADVERTISEMENT

After two years of fundraising, the museums finally bought the set for over £1 million. Half of the sums went to the owners of Harrogate field. The rest went to David and Andrew.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Who Was The Original Owner?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Saxon King Athelstan fifteenth century memorial tomb, in Malmesbury abbey, Wiltshire, England, UK.
Geography Photos/UIG via Getty Images
Geography Photos/UIG via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Conservators believe that the treasure once belonged to the Anglo-Saxon King Athelstan, who once conquered the kingdom of Northumbria, which encompassed modern-day northern England and southeast Scotland. Historians believe that he either amassed the goods through trade or looted them.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 927, Northumbria fell into unrest. Historians believe that Athelstan initially buried the treasure here for safekeeping, but due to the uprisings, could not return to bring his expenses with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Biggest Discovery In Over 150 Years

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Complete Harrogate Hoard set
Youtube/ArchaeologyinEurope
Youtube/ArchaeologyinEurope
ADVERTISEMENT

"It's an extremely exciting find, not just because it is the biggest and best for 150 years," said Barry Ager, curator for European historical artifacts of the British Museum. The last European discovery on this scale dates back to 1840 when the Cuerdale hoard was discovered in Lancashire.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The fact that the items come from all over the world shows the huge extent of the Vikings' commercial links," Ager expands. Now, we know much more about the Vikings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting With The Hundreds Of Silver Coins...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Silver coins and bullion from the hoard on display in the British museum
By JMiall/Wikipedia
By JMiall/Wikipedia
ADVERTISEMENT

The Whelans couldn't discern the coin designs due to the mud. Experts who safely cleaned the coins noticed that each one had a unique, intricate design. They also discovered a small incision in each coin, which means that the Vikings tested the silver before molding it.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the coins bears the Latin inscription Rex Totius Britanniae, meaning "King of All Britain." This 927 AD coin is the earliest sign of a Britain honoring one ruler.

ADVERTISEMENT

How About That Cup?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Closeup of the Vale of York cup
By singinglemon/Wikipedia
By singinglemon/Wikipedia
ADVERTISEMENT

The five-inch silver cup features roundels inscribed with several animals. Crafted in the early ninth century in modern-day France, the cup was likely used in church services. Experts dug out even more unique coins from inside this cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

These coins differed from the rest in that they included new, rare designs and metal work. These breakthrough artifacts tell historians that the Vikings worked with far more mints in early Britain than they previously thought.

ADVERTISEMENT

These Artifacts Came From All Over The World

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Silver and gold armrings, neckrings and a brooch from the Vale of York hoard
By JMiall/Wikipedia
By JMiall/Wikipedia
ADVERTISEMENT

Although the entire hoard belonged to King Athelstan, the craftsmen originated from other countries. Along with the French cup, the coins came from Afghanistan, Baghdad, and Samarkand. Historians also discovered a fragment of a Russian ring and an Irish armband.

ADVERTISEMENT

These findings suggest that Vikings had a farther range of international connections than we previously assumed. Historians believe that King Athelstan received these goods through trading or looting. As it turns out, Viking artifacts found in Yorkshire is nothing new.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since When Were Vikings In Britain?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Viking ships sailing up the English Channel, 877. From painting by Herbert A. Bone
Culture Club/Getty Images
Culture Club/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Since the eighth century, Viking communities have seized areas of Scotland, Ireland, Wales, and England. Their invasions were so frequent that Christian monasteries had a hard time implementing their religion as the Vikings ushered in Pagan traditions every century.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 865, Danish Vikings invaded England. Their fight for control spanned several years, but eventually, the Vikings won and ruled the area under The Danelaw. In the ninth century, Norweigan Vikings conquered Scotland and the Isle of Man and Wales. These two instances sparked the Anglo-Saxon ruling of England.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yorkshire Has A Long History Of Vikings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A person in Viking costume in front of a burning Viking boat during the Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade, held on New Year's Eve, in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire.
Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images
Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm delighted that such an important Viking hoard has been discovered in North Yorkshire," stated coroner Geoff Fell. "We are extremely proud of our Viking heritage in this area."

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikings ruled the area of Yorkshire from 850 to 1016. York contains several historical sites that were touched by the Vikings, including the Ripon Cathedral, Castleford, Fulford, and Clifford's Tower and Baile Hill. In 2012, DNA testing proved that York citizens' lineage is remarkably more Norse than anywhere else in Britain.

ADVERTISEMENT

No, There's Nothing Else In That Field

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A siilver coin from the Vale of York viking hoard is displayed at a press conference to unveil the newly conserved hoard at the British Museum.
Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images
Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

The Whelans refuse to disclose the part of the field where they discovered the hoard. They say they have returned there many times after finding the Viking artifacts, but located nothing else of value. All artifacts of the treasure seem to have been dug up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Yorkshire has deep roots in Viking history, it makes sense that treasure could appear in one of its fields. And yes, the hoard has legally been declared a treasure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Whelan's Selflessness Benefits Everyone

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Silver pennies from the hoard on display in the British museum
By JMiall/Wikipedia
By JMiall/Wikipedia
ADVERTISEMENT

David and Andrew Whelan could have kept the treasure themselves, but they didn't. They turned it in and sold it to the British Museum, where thousands of people can gaze upon the riches and learn new historical facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I commend David and Andrew Whelan for their prompt and responsible reporting of this hugely significant find, which will enrich our understanding of the Vikings," said Margaret Hodge, Culture minister of the British Museum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Harrogate Hoard Goes On Display

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Viking coins on display in the British Museum
Carl Court/Getty Images
Carl Court/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

The Harrogate Hoard, as the treasure was originally called, went on display in the Yorkshire Museum in York in 2007. Afterward, it went to the British Museum, where it was renamed the Vale of York Hoard. Thousands of people got to see the treasure David and Andrew Whelan found in person.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who can't visit the museum, BBC 4 featured the discovery in their series "A History of the World in 100 Objects."